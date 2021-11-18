Pokémon GO: December Community Day Guide – Spawns, Field Research Tasks, Bonuses

Pokémon GO‘s December Community Day has been officially announced, featuring all Pokémon spotlighted in previous Community Days throughout 2021. In this guide, we’ll detail everything you need to know about December Community Day in Pokémon GO, including spawns, special bonuses, field research and more!
When is December Community Day in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO‘s December Community Day is split into two separate days, with different Pokémon in the spotlight each day. Day 1 of December Community Day is on Saturday, December 18th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. Day 2 is on Sunday, December 19th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Local time.
December Community Day Pokémon Spawns
All Pokémon below, regardless of what day, will be attracted to Incense and Lures. However, regular spawns will have different Pokémon species between Saturday and Sunday. As usual, all Pokémon spawning also have a chance of being shiny.
Saturday, December 18th
- Machop
- Roselia
- Swablu
- Gible
- Snivy
- Fletchling
Sunday, December 19th
- Eevee (Knows exclusive move ‘Last Resort’)
- Duskull
- Shinx
- Tepig
- Oshawott
Special Bonuses
During active hours on both days, the following bonuses will be active:
- Three-hour Incense
- Three-hour Lure Modules
- 1/2 Egg hatching distance
- 2x Catch XP
- 2x Stardust
From Friday, December 17th to December 19th, at 11:59 pm, local time, two extra bonuses will be available:
- 25% reduced Stardust cost when trading
- 1 extra special trade per day (totalling 2)
A one-time purchasable ‘Community Day Box’ will be purchasable for 1,280 PokéCoins, containing 50 Ultra Balls, 6 Star Pieces, an Elite Fast TM and Elite Charged TM. Another box, containing 30 Ultra Balls, will also be available for free in the in-game shop.
Exclusive Moves
From Friday, December 17th at 10:00 am to December 20th at 10:00 am PST, the following Pokémon will be able to learn exclusive moves featured in past Community Days. Note that these moves are only available via evolution, and cannot be learned with regular TMs
- Charizard – Dragon Breath
- Beedrill – Drill Run
- Alakazam – Counter
- Machamp – Payback
- Gengar – Shadow Punch
- Gyarados – Aqua Tail
- Vaporeon – Scald
- Jolteon – Zap Cannon
- Flareon – Superpower
- Espeon – Shadow Ball
- Umbreon – Psychic
- Shiftry – Bullet Seed
- Altaria – Moonblast
- Empoleon – Hydro Cannon
- Luxray – Psychic Fangs
- Roserade – Bullet Seed + Weather Ball
- Garchomp – Earth Power
- Rhyperior – Rock Wrecker
- Electivire – Flamethrower
- Magmortar – Thunderbolt
- Leafeon – Bullet Seed
- Glaceon – Water Pulse
- Porygon-Z – Tri Attack
- Dusknoir – Shadow Ball
- Serperior – Frenzy Plant
- Emboar – Blast Burn
- Samurott – Hydro Cannon
- Talonflame – Incinerate
- Sylveon – Psyshock
Pokémon GO December Community Day Field Research Tasks
December Community Day’s Field Research Tasks are currently unknown, but will feature tasks that allow the player to earn Mega Energy for the following Pokémon:
- Charizard
- Beedrill
- Gengar
- Gyarados
- Altaria
We will update this guide when tasks go live on December 17th.
Eggs
Throughout both days, 2km eggs will contain Pokémon inspired by Community Days of previous years. The full list of eggs can be found below, with all Pokémon having shiny eligibility:
- Charmander
- Weedle
- Abra
- Gastly
- Rhyhorn
- Magikarp
- Porygon
- Elekid
- Magby
- Seedot
- Piplup
- Budew
Special Research
A Special Research Story ‘December Community Day 2021’, will be available to purchase for $1 USD (or currency equivalent). The rewards and tasks are currently unknown, but will added to this guide closer to the time.
Pokémon GO is available for free on Android and iOS devices.