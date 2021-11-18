Pokémon GO: December Community Day Guide – Spawns, Field Research Tasks, Bonuses

Say goodbye to 2021 with Pokémon GO's final Community Day of the year!

November 18th, 2021 by Thomas Cunliffe

Pokemon-GO-2021-Community-Day-1

Pokémon GO‘s December Community Day has been officially announced, featuring all Pokémon spotlighted in previous Community Days throughout 2021. In this guide, we’ll detail everything you need to know about December Community Day in Pokémon GO, including spawns, special bonuses, field research and more!

When is December Community Day in Pokémon GO?

Pokémon GO‘s December Community Day is split into two separate days, with different Pokémon in the spotlight each day. Day 1 of December Community Day is on Saturday, December 18th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. Day 2 is on Sunday, December 19th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Local time.

December Community Day Pokémon Spawns

All Pokémon below, regardless of what day, will be attracted to Incense and Lures. However, regular spawns will have different Pokémon species between Saturday and Sunday. As usual, all Pokémon spawning also have a chance of being shiny.

Saturday, December 18th

  • Machop
  • Roselia
  • Swablu
  • Gible
  • Snivy
  • Fletchling

Sunday, December 19th

  • Eevee (Knows exclusive move ‘Last Resort’)
  • Duskull
  • Shinx
  • Tepig
  • Oshawott

Special Bonuses

During active hours on both days, the following bonuses will be active:

  • Three-hour Incense
  • Three-hour Lure Modules
  • 1/2 Egg hatching distance
  • 2x Catch XP
  • 2x Stardust

From Friday, December 17th to December 19th, at 11:59 pm, local time, two extra bonuses will be available:

  • 25% reduced Stardust cost when trading
  • 1 extra special trade per day (totalling 2)

A one-time purchasable ‘Community Day Box’ will be purchasable for 1,280 PokéCoins, containing 50 Ultra Balls, 6 Star Pieces, an Elite Fast TM and Elite Charged TM. Another box, containing 30 Ultra Balls, will also be available for free in the in-game shop. 

Exclusive Moves

From Friday, December 17th at 10:00 am to December 20th at 10:00 am PST, the following Pokémon will be able to learn exclusive moves featured in past Community Days. Note that these moves are only available via evolution, and cannot be learned with regular TMs

  • Charizard – Dragon Breath
  • Beedrill – Drill Run
  • Alakazam – Counter
  • Machamp – Payback
  • Gengar – Shadow Punch
  • Gyarados – Aqua Tail
  • Vaporeon – Scald
  • Jolteon – Zap Cannon
  • Flareon – Superpower
  • Espeon – Shadow Ball
  • Umbreon – Psychic
  • Shiftry – Bullet Seed
  • Altaria – Moonblast
  • Empoleon – Hydro Cannon
  • Luxray – Psychic Fangs
  • Roserade – Bullet Seed + Weather Ball
  • Garchomp – Earth Power
  • Rhyperior – Rock Wrecker
  • Electivire – Flamethrower
  • Magmortar – Thunderbolt
  • Leafeon – Bullet Seed
  • Glaceon – Water Pulse
  • Porygon-Z – Tri Attack
  • Dusknoir – Shadow Ball
  • Serperior – Frenzy Plant
  • Emboar – Blast Burn
  • Samurott – Hydro Cannon
  • Talonflame – Incinerate
  • Sylveon – Psyshock

Pokémon GO December Community Day Field Research Tasks

December Community Day’s Field Research Tasks are currently unknown, but will feature tasks that allow the player to earn Mega Energy for the following Pokémon:

  • Charizard
  • Beedrill
  • Gengar
  • Gyarados
  • Altaria

We will update this guide when tasks go live on December 17th.

Eggs

Throughout both days, 2km eggs will contain Pokémon inspired by Community Days of previous years. The full list of eggs can be found below, with all Pokémon having shiny eligibility:

  • Charmander
  • Weedle
  • Abra
  • Gastly
  • Rhyhorn
  • Magikarp
  • Porygon
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Seedot
  • Piplup
  • Budew

Special Research

A Special Research Story ‘December Community Day 2021’, will be available to purchase for $1 USD (or currency equivalent). The rewards and tasks are currently unknown, but will added to this guide closer to the time.

Pokémon GO is available for free on Android and iOS devices.

 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Piplup Pokemon GO Pokémon Go Piplup Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Piplup, Schedule, and Bonuses
Piplup gets its Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO this month as one of the many events surrounding the release of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Chimchar Spotlight Hour Pokémon Go Chimchar Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chimchar, Schedule, and Bonuses
Get fired up for the Diamond and Pearl remakes with Chimchar landing in Pokémon GO this month.
Attack of the Fanboy
Mega Lopunny Best Counters and Weakness – Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Mega Lopunny returning as a Raid boss for November's event schedule
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon Go Diamond and Pearl Event Guide: Collection Challenge, Research, and More
Everything leading up to the celebration of Diamond and Pearl's remastered edition
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy