Pokémon GO: December Community Day Guide – Spawns, Field Research Tasks, Bonuses

Pokémon GO‘s December Community Day has been officially announced, featuring all Pokémon spotlighted in previous Community Days throughout 2021. In this guide, we’ll detail everything you need to know about December Community Day in Pokémon GO, including spawns, special bonuses, field research and more!

When is December Community Day in Pokémon GO?

Pokémon GO‘s December Community Day is split into two separate days, with different Pokémon in the spotlight each day. Day 1 of December Community Day is on Saturday, December 18th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. Day 2 is on Sunday, December 19th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Local time.

December Community Day Pokémon Spawns

All Pokémon below, regardless of what day, will be attracted to Incense and Lures. However, regular spawns will have different Pokémon species between Saturday and Sunday. As usual, all Pokémon spawning also have a chance of being shiny.

Saturday, December 18th

Machop

Roselia

Swablu

Gible

Snivy

Fletchling

Sunday, December 19th

Eevee (Knows exclusive move ‘Last Resort’)

Duskull

Shinx

Tepig

Oshawott

Special Bonuses

During active hours on both days, the following bonuses will be active:

Three-hour Incense

Three-hour Lure Modules

1/2 Egg hatching distance

2x Catch XP

2x Stardust

From Friday, December 17th to December 19th, at 11:59 pm, local time, two extra bonuses will be available:

25% reduced Stardust cost when trading

1 extra special trade per day (totalling 2)

A one-time purchasable ‘Community Day Box’ will be purchasable for 1,280 PokéCoins, containing 50 Ultra Balls, 6 Star Pieces, an Elite Fast TM and Elite Charged TM. Another box, containing 30 Ultra Balls, will also be available for free in the in-game shop.

Exclusive Moves

From Friday, December 17th at 10:00 am to December 20th at 10:00 am PST, the following Pokémon will be able to learn exclusive moves featured in past Community Days. Note that these moves are only available via evolution, and cannot be learned with regular TMs

Charizard – Dragon Breath

– Dragon Breath Beedrill – Drill Run

– Drill Run Alakazam – Counter

– Counter Machamp – Payback

– Payback Gengar – Shadow Punch

– Shadow Punch Gyarados – Aqua Tail

– Aqua Tail Vaporeon – Scald

– Scald Jolteon – Zap Cannon

– Zap Cannon Flareon – Superpower

– Superpower Espeon – Shadow Ball

– Shadow Ball Umbreon – Psychic

– Psychic Shiftry – Bullet Seed

– Bullet Seed Altaria – Moonblast

– Moonblast Empoleon – Hydro Cannon

– Hydro Cannon Luxray – Psychic Fangs

– Psychic Fangs Roserade – Bullet Seed + Weather Ball

– Bullet Seed + Weather Ball Garchomp – Earth Power

– Earth Power Rhyperior – Rock Wrecker

– Rock Wrecker Electivire – Flamethrower

– Flamethrower Magmortar – Thunderbolt

– Thunderbolt Leafeon – Bullet Seed

– Bullet Seed Glaceon – Water Pulse

– Water Pulse Porygon-Z – Tri Attack

– Tri Attack Dusknoir – Shadow Ball

– Shadow Ball Serperior – Frenzy Plant

– Frenzy Plant Emboar – Blast Burn

– Blast Burn Samurott – Hydro Cannon

– Hydro Cannon Talonflame – Incinerate

– Incinerate Sylveon – Psyshock

Pokémon GO December Community Day Field Research Tasks

December Community Day’s Field Research Tasks are currently unknown, but will feature tasks that allow the player to earn Mega Energy for the following Pokémon:

Charizard

Beedrill

Gengar

Gyarados

Altaria

We will update this guide when tasks go live on December 17th.

Eggs

Throughout both days, 2km eggs will contain Pokémon inspired by Community Days of previous years. The full list of eggs can be found below, with all Pokémon having shiny eligibility:

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Magikarp

Porygon

Elekid

Magby

Seedot

Piplup

Budew

Special Research

A Special Research Story ‘December Community Day 2021’, will be available to purchase for $1 USD (or currency equivalent). The rewards and tasks are currently unknown, but will added to this guide closer to the time.

Pokémon GO is available for free on Android and iOS devices.