Pokemon GO Eevee Name Trick: Get Guaranteed Evolutions With These Names

Finally, all Eeveelutions are in Pokemon Go! Luckily for you, there is an easy way to get access to the specific Eevee you want. If you follow this nickname name trick guide, you will be able to unlock the Eevee of your choice in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Eevee Name Trick

There are 9 different Eevee’s in total, including the normal Eevee. Each Eeveelution nickname name trick can only be used once ever, so after you use this method, you’ll need to catch an Eevee and evolve it into the Eeveelution of your choice the old fashioned way. Keep reading to find out how to do that.

In order to do this nickname Eevee trick in Pokemon Go, all you need to do is catch a regular Eevee. Once you have done that, while you are in the Pokemon Menu, click the pencil icon next to the Eevee’s name. Here is the Eevee name trick list in Pokemon Go:

Flareon: Pyro

Pyro Jolteon: Sparky

Sparky Vaporeon: Rainer

Rainer Espeon: Sakura

Sakura Umbreon: Tamao

Tamao Leafeon: Linnea

Linnea Glaceon: Rea

Rea Sylveon: Kira

To reiterate, after you’ve used this nickname method once, you won’t be able to use it again. So, if you want to evolve your Eevee to a specific Eeveelution, you’ll need some help.

Evolving into Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon in Pokemon Go

When it comes to these three Gen I Pokemon, you’ll need to get lucky. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to pick Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon when you evolve your Eevee. For this reason, the best way to unlock these three Pokemon is to catch as many Eevee as you can and collect loads of Eevee Candy.

Evolving into Umbreon or Espeon in Pokemon Go

Both Umbreon and Espeon luckily have specific evolve requirements. Here is what you’ll need to do in order to get them:

Espeon: Make Eevee your Buddy Pokemon and walk 10km. Once completed, Eevee’s evolve button should show the silhouette of Espeon.

Make Eevee your Buddy Pokemon and walk 10km. Once completed, Eevee’s evolve button should show the silhouette of Espeon. Umbreon: Follow the same method for Espeon, but evolve the Pokemon at night.

Evolving into Leafeon or Glaceon in Pokemon Go

Leafeon and Glaceon also have a specific evolve requirement, making them not too hard to catch after using the name trick on your Eevee. You will need a Glacier Lure Module for Glaceon and a Mossy Lure Module for Leafeon. Both of these lures can be purchased from the in-game Shop for 200 PokeCoins or earned through Field Research.

Here is how to use the lures in order to evolve into Leafeon or Glaceon in Pokemon Go:

Place your Glacier Lure Module (for Glaceon) or your Mossy Lure Module (for Leafeon) near a PokeStop. Wait up to 30 minutes. Click the Evolve button on your Eevee page. You will get a Glaceon or a Leafeon.

Evolving into Sylveon in Pokemon Go

Last but not least, Eevee can evolve into Sylveon, the Fairy-type, in a similar way to Umbreon and Espeon. Instead of walking a certain distance, you will need to make Eevee your Buddy Pokemon. Once you have reached the Best Buddy status with Eevee, you can evolve it into Sylveon.

And there you have it, the name trick for Eevee in Pokemon Go and how to evolve into each type after using the nickname trick. For more Pokemon Go tips, tricks, updates, and more be sure to check out our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.