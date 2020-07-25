Pokémon GO Fest 2020 – How to Catch Shiny Unown

Ever since he was introduced in Gen 2, Unown has been one of the rarest and most sought after characters in Pokémon GO. But for Pokémon GO Fest 2020 he’ll be a bit more common. However, shiny Unown has also been introduced, giving you something even tougher to hunt for. But how do you find one of these ultra elusive creatures? Here’s how to catch shiny Unown in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Shiny Unown

Just to be clear, these tips will focus on getting shiny Unown during the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 event, though some advice carries over to after it concludes. During GO Fest you’ll need to have a ticket and be using an incense. While there’s always a chance Unown will spawn without it, incense specifically boosts the chances, including those of a shiny Unown.

Once the incense is active just sit back and wait. Pokémon will spawn very frequently, so be sure you’re watching the screen to see what appears. Once you spot an Unown tap it to encounter and see if it’s shiny. It will appear with a more blue appearance and sparkle when it pops up if it is shiny, otherwise you probably still want to catch it, so just do the usual thing. If it’s shiny you probably want to use a golden razzberry if you have it, just because they’re so rare.

Incense last for an hour when used during Pokémon GO Fest 2020, so just keep them active and be patient. Your Unown spawns are boosted as well as the shiny rate, so if you’re watching the whole time there’s a good chance you’ll encounter one now that you know how to catch shiny Unown in Pokémon GO. Good luck and stay safe. The at-home version of the event seems to be going well so far.