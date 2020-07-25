Pokémon GO Fest 2020 has officially begun for most of the world. The annual event usually has players all come together in one location to celebrate all the great things about the game. Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that doesn’t really work this year. Instead all players can grab a ticket from the in-game shop and join in the fun right at home. With so many changes, and no in-person event, many players are asking what do you get with a Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket.

What do you Get with a Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Ticket

The event is open to all players, in many ways. Special spawns, raids, and other features can be enjoyed whether you pay $14.99 for a Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket or not. But if you do buy it you unlock a ton of additional bonuses. Niantic didn’t really explain what they were before the event, but now that many players have gotten to jump into the action we have a good idea. So here’s all you can enjoy with the ticket.

The biggest benefit for most players will be the boosted shiny rate of Pokémon. Shiny Pokémon have become a huge part of the experience of the mobile game, and many players have ended Day 1 with a dozen or more of the rare creatures. And that includes shiny Unown, which will only appear for ticket holders while using an Incense. He’ll spawn in the form of either G or O, though things could change on Day 2.

And Unown isn’t the only exclusive Pokémon you’ll get with a GO Fest 2020 ticket. You’ll also receive Victini via special research, and exclusive spawns will appear such as Heatmor or Durant and Seviper Zangoose (depending on your region), as well as Vaporeon, Leafeon, Venusaur, Blastoise, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Exeggutor, Alolan Marowak. And if you take a pic of any Pokémon you’ll spawn a Wash Rotom.

Exclusive characters aren’t the only bonus though, you’ll also get three remote raid passes and a bunch of other in-game items like incense, Great/Ultra balls, and more through research. During certain hours you’ll receive bonuses like extra candy, stardust, or XP. And there’s ways of getting Rare Candy, even via gifts from friends. If you can be out, completing the special research that is exclusive to Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket holders then you’ll end up with a full item bag.

So that’s all the exclusive stuff you can get with a Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket. All the other bonuses of the event, such as special spawns and raids will be accessible by other players. So is the $14.99 ticket worth it? We explored the topic here some more, but it basically comes down to whether these bonuses are worth it for you.