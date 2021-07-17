Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – How to Complete the Ocean Beach Collection Challenge

Next comes the third Collection Challenge for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, this time coming during the Ocean Beach hours. During Pokémon GO Fest 2021, you will be tasked with capturing all of the Pokémon from a group associated with the Ocean Beach hours. To help you catch all of those Pokémon, we have put together a guide to help you with completing the GO Fest Ocean Beach Collection Challenge.

Ocean Beach Collection Challenge Guide

The Ocean Beach Collection Challenges are being held across Saturday and Sunday, though Saturday is going to be when you really want to work towards completing it. From 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm are the specified Ocean Beach hours for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. You will need a ticket for the event to get these Pokémon, with multiple requiring you to be using an Incense to attract them. You will also be able to get them on Sunday as well, but it will be a mix of all of the hours all day instead, so you are better off on Saturday.

How to Complete the Ocean Beach Collection Challenge

The Ocean Beach Collection Challenge is pretty simple overall, as the way to complete it is to just catch all of the Pokémon that are part of it, which are as follows:

Magikarp

Wailmer

Tympole

Chinchou

Feebas

Carvanha

Tynamo

Marill

Alomomola

Swablu

To find these Pokémon, you just need to make sure to be playing during the two Ocean Beach hours specifically. You will find each of these Pokémon in the wild, as none of these are the ones that require you to use an Incense to attract them. However, it can’t hurt using the Incense to help you attract more Pokémon. None of the ones this hour are going to be found in raids either, so don’t worry about them.

What are the Ocean Beach Collection Challenge Rewards

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is pretty standard when it comes to Collection Challenge Rewards, as they are the same across all four challenges. After collecting all of the Pokémon in the Ocean Beach Collection Challenge, you will be rewarded with 1,000 Stardust, an Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls, as well as the medal for the Collection Challenge.

That concludes out guide for how to complete the GO Fest: Ocean Beach Collection Challenge and the rewards given out for it during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.