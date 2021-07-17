Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is upon us and people will be out and about for the two day event to catch all kinds of Pokémon. Major events like this are great opportunities to get lots of XP to help yourself level up. Unfortunately, Niantic hasn’t implemented any sort of double XP for anything during the event, but the event is still ideal for you to level up and this guide will give you some tips to rack up lots of XP during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

How To Get Lots of XP

There are lots of different ways to earn XP in Pokémon GO, but the most surefire way of getting a lot at the start is to invest in some Lucky Eggs. Activating a Lucky Egg gives you double XP for 30 minutes at time, which you can stack by activating more at one time. You can purchase one Lucky Egg for 80 coins or eight of them for 500 coins from the shop, but there have also been plenty of research that have rewarded them as well. In addition, there is the Starter Box that you can only buy one time in the game that includes 3 Lucky Eggs along with 3 Super Incubators, 3 Premium Battle Pass, and 30 Poké Balls for $2.99, but many people won’t have that still available.

Now that we’ve established the way to get double XP guaranteed, let’s talk about what you should be doing during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 to obtain lots of XP. First of all, you can kill two birds with one stone by going out and catching all kinds of Pokémon. That’s the point of GO Fest and you should be out there most of the day catching Pokémon after Pokémon. Not only should you be worrying about catching them in general, but try to make the best throws when catching them as well. To maximize your XP from each Pokémon, make sure to always use curveballs and try to go for Excellent Throws, though the latter can be very hard. Likely you’ll mostly be getting Great and Nice Throws, which also add up pretty nicely as well. If you by chance have a Poké Ball Plus or the Pokémon GO Plus, you can use them to catch other Pokémon all over as well while you are walking about, which will just add to the overall totals pretty quickly.

The next method for obtaining a lot of XP during GO Fest 2021 is to hatch plenty of eggs. Across both days, the egg hatch distance will be halved, which is going to be very helpful with hatching eggs. As a result, grabbing some extra incubators and having them going all day can be very helpful, as each egg hatching provides you with some solid XP that can help as well.

There will also be raids going on during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 like always, which are always the best source of XP in the game. This is going to be even more the case on Sunday though, as players will be getting an extra 10,000 XP for every completed raid. Considering you get 10,000 XP already for the tier 5 raids that will be going on, you will be getting 20,000 XP for every one of them on Sunday. This is huge for those trying to reach level 40 and beyond, so don’t miss out on this golden opportunity, which is made even better with Lucky Eggs.

There are also some other ways to earn extra XP along the way like spinning PokéStops, with the first day bonuses and streaks getting you the most XP here. If you are walking around somewhere with a lot of PokéStops for GO Fest 2021, you might as well keep spinning them to make everything easier. This means you’ll not only be getting items like Poké Balls that you can use to catch Pokémon and get more XP, but also getting XP for each spin.

That concludes our guides on how to get lots of XP during Pokémon GO Fest 2021. There are plenty of different ways to earn XP, so make sure to follow some of the methods above to really rack it up during the annual event.