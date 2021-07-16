Among the many bonuses of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is the release of Shiny Unown F and G to players. But not all players will be able to catch these extremely rare variant versions of an already hard to find Pokémon. Unown F and G are limited to certain players who are using a specific item. And even then there’s no guarantee you’ll find a shiny. But to help we have laid out everything you need to know about how to get Shiny Unown F and Shiny Unown G during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

How to Get Shiny Unown F and Shiny Unown G in Pokémon GO

Unown F and Unown G are just a couple of the many Pokémon species that will feature boosted spawns throughout the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event. However, only a few are the debut of a new shiny. Unown G has been available as a shiny before, but this is the first time players can catch Shiny Unown F at all in Pokémon GO. So you’ll definitely want to do all you can to get one, which starts with purchasing the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket.

This is required to get the boosted spawn rates of these two very rare Pokémon. Once you have the ticket there’s still one more step you need to complete before Unown F and Unown G will start spawning for you: activate an Incense. Hopefully you’ve stocked up or can purchase some from the many bundles in the in-game shop. Shiny Unown F and Shiny Unown G will basically require an active Incense in order to appear, so try to have it active throughout the event. This means from 10am to 6pm local time on Saturday, July 17th, and the same times on Sunday, July 18th.

Incense will also feature boosted spawn rates of other Pokémon, so you still need to get lucky just to see an Unown of any kind. However, Unown F and Unown G will be boosted by it no matter what time, as long as it is during GO Fest. So keep it active as much as you can while you play and be sure to check every Unown that spawns. It may end up being Shiny Unown F or Shiny Unown G, but you will need to have the Incense active and check them to be sure.

And that’s how to get Shiny Unown F and Shiny Unown G during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.