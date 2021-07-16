Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – The Melody Pokémon Research Tasks and Rewards, Which Choices to Make

One of the bigger parts of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is the new ticketed Special Research story dubbed The Melody Pokémon. This is what will eventually reward players with the new Mythical Pokémon Meloetta, along with a bunch of cosplay and costumed characters along the way. And as you gain those new characters you’ll be making choices about which to catch and what path to take through the story. To help you with all of that here’s The Melody Pokémon Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, along with advice on which choices to make.

The Melody Pokémon Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Here’s all of the tasks and rewards for The Melody Pokémon Special Research story, which will activate for anyone with a Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket on Saturday, July 17th. You can finish the quest any time afterward, but it will be much easier during the event either on Saturday or Sunday. The choices you make will alter the story being told, and some of the rewards such as which Pokémon you encounter. We list the various rewards below, noting which choice leads to what.

Note: There are 11 stages total, but three are for choices which we are not counting. The only thing your choices change is the following stage’s encounter as noted below and the story being told by Professor Willow. The Pikachu choice also affects the music in game and an avatar pose you will be rewarded with.

Stage 1 of 8

Earn a heart with your buddy – an Incense

Use an Incense – 50 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon – 500 XP

Rewards: 500 Stardust, a Super Incubator, and 50 Poké Balls

Choice: Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star

Stage 2 of 8

Hatch an Egg – 25 Great Balls

Catch 20 Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Take a Snapshot – 500 XP

Rewards: 10 Razz Berry, Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star encounter (based on choice), and 10 Pinap Berries

Choice: Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta

Stage 3 of 8

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Make 3 Curveball Throws – 500 XP

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – 500 Stardust

Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta encounter, and an Incense

Choice: Flygon or Gardevoir

Stage 4 of 8

Take a Snapshot – an Incense

Walk 1km – 500 XP

Use an Incense – 20 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Flygon or Gardevoir encounter, and 3 Rare Candy

Stage 5 of 8

Power up Pokémon 3 times – a Star Piece

Evolve 3 Pokémon – 3 Revive

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket members – 3 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 3 Max Potions, 20 Trapinch or Ralts Candy, and 3 Max Revives

Stage 6 of 8

Send 3 Gifts to friends – 30 Great Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: 5 Golden Razz Berries, an Incense, and 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Stage 7 of 8

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Catch 10 Pokémon – 3,000 Stardust

Earn 5,000 Stardust – 3,000 XP

Rewards: a Lucky Egg, Meloetta encounter, and a Star Piece

Stage 8 of 8

Take a snapshot of Meloetta – a Lure Module

Transfer 30 Pokémon – 20 Meloetta Candy

Make a new friend – 3 Rare Candy

Rewards: 10 Meloetta stickers, Rock or Pop Star Avatar Pose, and a Meloetta Avatar T-Shirt

NOTE: Take another snapshot after completing for an additional Pikachu Pop or Rock Star encounter.

What are the The Melody Pokémon Research Rewards

The total rewards given for completing the The Melody Pokémon Special Research are: 125 Poké Balls, 55 Great Balls, 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Golden Razz Berries, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Hyper Potions, 3 Max Potions, 3 Revives, 3 Max Revives, 6 Rare Candy, 7,000 XP, 6,000 Stardust, a Super Incubator, 4 Incense, 2 Star Pieces, a Lure Module, a Lucky Egg, a Meloetta encounter, 20 Meloetta Candy, 10 Meloetta Stickers, a Meloetta Avatar T-Shirt and the following…

Based on choices: Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star, Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta (both costumed), Flygon or Gardevoir (both costumed) plus 20 respective Candy, Rock Star or Pop Star Avatar Pose.

So that’s all of the The Melody Pokémon Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. But as you can see, there are a few choice to make along the way. Here’s our help with making those choices.

Which to Choose – Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta, Flygon or Gardevoir

Looking at the list above you can see that these choices really do come down to which you prefer. You will be getting multiple of each and can trade them to people who made the opposite choice to you if you want to complete the set. The only choice with bigger consequences is for Pikachu, which we have more guidance on linked above. Otherwise as you go through the tasks just pick whichever option you like best and work on getting the other one later.

And that’s The Melody Pokémon Research tasks and rewards and which choices to make for Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2021