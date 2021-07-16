Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – The Melody Pokémon Research Tasks and Rewards, Which Choices to Make

One of the bigger parts of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is the new ticketed Special Research story dubbed The Melody Pokémon. This is what will eventually reward players with the new Mythical Pokémon Meloetta, along with a bunch of cosplay and costumed characters along the way. And as you gain those new characters you’ll be making choices about which to catch and what path to take through the story. To help you with all of that here’s The Melody Pokémon Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, along with advice on which choices to make.
The Melody Pokémon Special Research Tasks and Rewards
Here’s all of the tasks and rewards for The Melody Pokémon Special Research story, which will activate for anyone with a Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket on Saturday, July 17th. You can finish the quest any time afterward, but it will be much easier during the event either on Saturday or Sunday. The choices you make will alter the story being told, and some of the rewards such as which Pokémon you encounter. We list the various rewards below, noting which choice leads to what.
Note: There are 11 stages total, but three are for choices which we are not counting. The only thing your choices change is the following stage’s encounter as noted below and the story being told by Professor Willow. The Pikachu choice also affects the music in game and an avatar pose you will be rewarded with.
Stage 1 of 8
- Earn a heart with your buddy – an Incense
- Use an Incense – 50 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 500 XP
Rewards: 500 Stardust, a Super Incubator, and 50 Poké Balls
Choice: Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star
Stage 2 of 8
- Hatch an Egg – 25 Great Balls
- Catch 20 Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- Take a Snapshot – 500 XP
Rewards: 10 Razz Berry, Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star encounter (based on choice), and 10 Pinap Berries
Choice: Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta
Stage 3 of 8
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls
- Make 3 Curveball Throws – 500 XP
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – 500 Stardust
Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta encounter, and an Incense
Choice: Flygon or Gardevoir
Stage 4 of 8
- Take a Snapshot – an Incense
- Walk 1km – 500 XP
- Use an Incense – 20 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 500 Stardust, Flygon or Gardevoir encounter, and 3 Rare Candy
Stage 5 of 8
- Power up Pokémon 3 times – a Star Piece
- Evolve 3 Pokémon – 3 Revive
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket members – 3 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 3 Max Potions, 20 Trapinch or Ralts Candy, and 3 Max Revives
Stage 6 of 8
- Send 3 Gifts to friends – 30 Great Balls
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon – 1,000 XP
- Earn a heart with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust
Rewards: 5 Golden Razz Berries, an Incense, and 5 Silver Pinap Berries
Stage 7 of 8
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 1,000 XP
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 3,000 Stardust
- Earn 5,000 Stardust – 3,000 XP
Rewards: a Lucky Egg, Meloetta encounter, and a Star Piece
Stage 8 of 8
- Take a snapshot of Meloetta – a Lure Module
- Transfer 30 Pokémon – 20 Meloetta Candy
- Make a new friend – 3 Rare Candy
Rewards: 10 Meloetta stickers, Rock or Pop Star Avatar Pose, and a Meloetta Avatar T-Shirt
NOTE: Take another snapshot after completing for an additional Pikachu Pop or Rock Star encounter.
What are the The Melody Pokémon Research Rewards
The total rewards given for completing the The Melody Pokémon Special Research are: 125 Poké Balls, 55 Great Balls, 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Golden Razz Berries, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Hyper Potions, 3 Max Potions, 3 Revives, 3 Max Revives, 6 Rare Candy, 7,000 XP, 6,000 Stardust, a Super Incubator, 4 Incense, 2 Star Pieces, a Lure Module, a Lucky Egg, a Meloetta encounter, 20 Meloetta Candy, 10 Meloetta Stickers, a Meloetta Avatar T-Shirt and the following…
Based on choices: Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star, Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta (both costumed), Flygon or Gardevoir (both costumed) plus 20 respective Candy, Rock Star or Pop Star Avatar Pose.
So that’s all of the The Melody Pokémon Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. But as you can see, there are a few choice to make along the way. Here’s our help with making those choices.
Which to Choose – Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta, Flygon or Gardevoir
Looking at the list above you can see that these choices really do come down to which you prefer. You will be getting multiple of each and can trade them to people who made the opposite choice to you if you want to complete the set. The only choice with bigger consequences is for Pikachu, which we have more guidance on linked above. Otherwise as you go through the tasks just pick whichever option you like best and work on getting the other one later.
And that’s The Melody Pokémon Research tasks and rewards and which choices to make for Pokémon GO Fest 2021.
- This article was updated on July 16th, 2021