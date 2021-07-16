Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – Which Pokémon Are Spawning Each Hour

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is finally here and with it are lots of exciting events to get players around the world out and catching more Pokémon. Just like with last year’s at home GO Fest, there will be special hours throughout the weekend where only certain Pokémon will be spawning. That is why we have put together a list of each of the hours and what Pokémon you can expect to see during them.

Which Pokémon Are Spawning Each Hour

Below will be the hourly breakdown during Pokémon GO Fest 2021, which will specify which Pokémon you will be able to find each and every hour during GO Fest. There will be two hours of each of these split up during the day, so make sure to check out one if you miss the other. During each hour, there will be a few Pokémon that will be spawning more normally, as well as some that will be exclusively spawning from Incense during those times. Also, these times are local time, so it should correspond regardless of where you are located.

All Hours

Audino

Chimecho

Kricketot

Pikachu

F Unown (With Incense)

Z Unown (With Incense)

10:00 am to 11:00 am – Jungle Hour

Scyther

Froakie

Aipom

Ludicolo (With Incense)

Leafeon (With Incense)

Chatot (With Incense)

Serperior (With Incense)

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Desert Mountain Hour

Shieldon

Skarmory

Hippopotas

Tyranitar (With Incense)

Flareon (With Incense)

Throh (With Incense)

Flygon (With Incense)

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Ocean Beach Hour

Dratini

Alomomola

Swablu

Gyarados (With Incense)

Sawk (With Incense)

Azumarill (With Incense)

Vaporeon (With Incense)

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Cave Hour

Deino

Roggenrola

Galarian Stunfisk

Absol (With Incense)

Gardevoir (With Incense)

Galvantula (With Incense)

Umbreon (With Incense)

That is all for the Pokémon that will be spawning specially during each of the hours of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 across both Saturday and Sunday. While the Pokémon will be spawning on both days, you will definitely want to focus on Saturday especially, as there will be an even higher chance of shinies then.