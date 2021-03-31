Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)

It’s already April, or will be soon in your part of the world, and Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are back again in Pokémon GO. The Team GO Rocket Leaders seem to never truly sleep, offering players constant challenges as they work their way toward battling Giovanni. As always, we’re here to offer up tips and tricks for beating these foes with the very best counters. So here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for April 2021.

How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders

Before we dive right into the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra we always want to offer advice on strategy and tactics to defeating them. If you already know the mechanics just skip ahead for the specific counters you need against the Team GO Rocket Leaders’ teams. But if you’re struggling these tips can be the difference between victory and a hard loss.

The best tip for beating Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra is simply to switch your Pokémon as soon as the battle begins. You see, changing Pokémon causes a delay on the enemy’s side letting you deliver about 2 seconds worth of attacks. This not only deals damage but also charges your Charged Attack. So typically you put your actual lead-off character in the second or third spot and swap to them immediately.

And that character should probably have a quick Charged Attack as using one will also cause the 2 second delay. The Team GO Rocket Leader will also use their shield against the first 2 Charged Attacks you deliver. Knowing this you can focus on using them quickly, rather than actually countering or dealing damage with them.

Once you have this rhythm down you should be able to win if you have solid counters. So here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in Pokémon GO for April 2021.

Note: Some counters struggle to survive if the incoming attack is a hard counter against them. If this happens use another from the list.

How to Beat Arlo – April 2021

Arlo always starts with Beldum in April 2021, making him a desirable foe if you want Shadow Metagross.

Round 1

Beldum Counters

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Round 2

Next you will face off against either Gardevoire, Infernape, or Aggron.

Gardevoire Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Infernape Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Aggron Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Round 3

For his last Pokémon Arlo will use Armaldo, Salamence, or Scizor.

Armaldo Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Salamence Counters

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Galceon with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Scizor Counters

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and OVerheat

Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

So that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. Next up is how to beat Cliff and Sierra is after him.

How to Beat Cliff – April 2021

Cliff holds onto his tough to beat Aerodactyl as his first Pokémon in April 2021

Round 1

Aerodactyl Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Round 2

In the second round you will fight Gallade, Cradilly, or Slowking.

Gallade Counters

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Cradily Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Slowking Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Round 3

And last will be Dusknoir, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar.

Dusknoir Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Mamoswine Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Tyranitar Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

That’s how to beat Cliff with the best counters in Pokémon GO for April 2021, but what about Sierra?

How to Beat Sierra – April 2021

Sierra starts off with her usual Carvanha.

Round 1

Carvanha Counters

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sirfetchd with Counter and Leaf Blade

Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Deoxys with Charge Beam and Thuderbolt

Round 2

Second will be either Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, or Mismagius.

Hippowdon Counters

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Porygon-Z Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mismagius Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Round 3

Finally you will have to beat either Flygon, Houndoom, or Walrein.

Flygon Counters

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Houndoom Counters

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Walrein Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

So that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in April 2021 in Pokémon GO.