Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)

It’s already April, or will be soon in your part of the world, and Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are back again in Pokémon GO. The Team GO Rocket Leaders seem to never truly sleep, offering players constant challenges as they work their way toward battling Giovanni. As always, we’re here to offer up tips and tricks for beating these foes with the very best counters. So here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for April 2021.
How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders
Before we dive right into the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra we always want to offer advice on strategy and tactics to defeating them. If you already know the mechanics just skip ahead for the specific counters you need against the Team GO Rocket Leaders’ teams. But if you’re struggling these tips can be the difference between victory and a hard loss.
The best tip for beating Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra is simply to switch your Pokémon as soon as the battle begins. You see, changing Pokémon causes a delay on the enemy’s side letting you deliver about 2 seconds worth of attacks. This not only deals damage but also charges your Charged Attack. So typically you put your actual lead-off character in the second or third spot and swap to them immediately.
And that character should probably have a quick Charged Attack as using one will also cause the 2 second delay. The Team GO Rocket Leader will also use their shield against the first 2 Charged Attacks you deliver. Knowing this you can focus on using them quickly, rather than actually countering or dealing damage with them.
Once you have this rhythm down you should be able to win if you have solid counters. So here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in Pokémon GO for April 2021.
Note: Some counters struggle to survive if the incoming attack is a hard counter against them. If this happens use another from the list.
How to Beat Arlo – April 2021
Arlo always starts with Beldum in April 2021, making him a desirable foe if you want Shadow Metagross.
Round 1
Beldum Counters
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
Round 2
Next you will face off against either Gardevoire, Infernape, or Aggron.
Gardevoire Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Infernape Counters
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earth Power
Aggron Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Round 3
For his last Pokémon Arlo will use Armaldo, Salamence, or Scizor.
Armaldo Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
Salamence Counters
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Galceon with Ice Shard and Avalanche
Scizor Counters
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and OVerheat
- Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
So that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. Next up is how to beat Cliff and Sierra is after him.
How to Beat Cliff – April 2021
Cliff holds onto his tough to beat Aerodactyl as his first Pokémon in April 2021
Round 1
Aerodactyl Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
Round 2
In the second round you will fight Gallade, Cradilly, or Slowking.
Gallade Counters
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Cradily Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Slowking Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
Round 3
And last will be Dusknoir, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar.
Dusknoir Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
Mamoswine Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Tyranitar Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
That’s how to beat Cliff with the best counters in Pokémon GO for April 2021, but what about Sierra?
How to Beat Sierra – April 2021
Sierra starts off with her usual Carvanha.
Round 1
Carvanha Counters
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Sirfetchd with Counter and Leaf Blade
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch
- Deoxys with Charge Beam and Thuderbolt
Round 2
Second will be either Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, or Mismagius.
Hippowdon Counters
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
Porygon-Z Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Mismagius Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
Round 3
Finally you will have to beat either Flygon, Houndoom, or Walrein.
Flygon Counters
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
Houndoom Counters
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Walrein Counters
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
So that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in April 2021 in Pokémon GO.