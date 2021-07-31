Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (August 2021)

The fight against the Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra continue into August 2021 in Pokémon GO. Their teams have changed a lot over the last few months so you may need a refresher on the best counters against them. Or you may have taken a break from the game and are just coming back following GO Fest 2021. However you find yourself in front of one of these three powerful foes, we’re here to help. Here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in August 2021 for Pokémon GO.

How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders

If you are a seasoned Pokémon GO trainer and have done battle against these three without much hassle before then you can skip ahead for the best counters against their current lineup. But here’s a few important tips for how to beat them which are always useful, no matter what Pokémon they throw at you.

To start, we should start with your starter. Whatever Pokémon you actually want to use first should usually occupy your second or third slot. Once the battle begins you should switch over to them immediately. What this will do is cause Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra to pause their attack for about 3 seconds. During this time you can deal some free damage and gain energy for your Charged Attack.

And the other thing to note is to use that Charged Attack as soon as it is available. Unlike Team GO Rocket Grunts, the Team Leaders will use their shields for the first two Charged Attacks that you use. So if you have one that requires low energy, just fire it off as quickly as you can since nothing will do damage anyway. What you gain is that both of their shields are burned off, allowing massive damage and type matched Charged Attacks to hit later.

Keep those things in mind and use the counters below and you’ll know how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in August 2021.

How to Beat Arlo – August 2021

For August 2021 Arlo will kick the fight off with Venonat.

Round 1

Venonat Counters

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Earthquake

Round 2

Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric will be your foe for Round 2.

Crobat Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf

Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Rock Blast

Ursaring Counters

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Earthquake

Giratina (Origin) with Dragon Tail and Ominous Wind

Obstagoon with Counter and Cross Chop

Dragonite with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Manectric Counters

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw

Torterra with Razon Leafe and Sand Tomb

Round 3

Vileplume, Magnezone, or Scizor will be Arlo’s last Pokémon in August 2021.

Vileplume Counters

Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Magnezone Counters

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Stunfisk with Mud Shot and Mud Bomb

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run

Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Scizor Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Charizard with Ember and Dragon Claw

And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for August 2021. Next up is the best counters against Cliff.

How to Beat Cliff – August 2021

Cliff begins the fight with Seedot.

Round 1

Seedot Counters

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Draco Meteor

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Round 2

Cliff’s August 2021 team uses Poliwrath, Kingler, or Hariyama for Round 2.

Poliwrath Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Kingler Counters

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail

Ludicolo with Razon Leaf and Leaf Storm

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Crunch

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head

Hariyama Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Victini with Confusion and Psychic

Celebi with Confusion and Psychic

Round 3

Finally Cliff will use either Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.

Tyranitar Counters

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower

Cobalion with MEtal Claw and Sacred Sword

Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop

Pangoro with Snarl and Close Combat

Sharpedo Counters

Virizion with Quick Attck and Leaf Blade

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower

Sylveon with Charm and Last Resort

Torterra Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Snarl and Hurricane

Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Articuno with Ice Shard and Icy Wind

And that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for August 2021. Keep reading to find out how to beat Sierra.

How to Beat Sierra – August 2021

Shiny Seedot has many players taking on Sierra in August 2021.

Round 1

Sneasel Counters

Obstagoon with Counter and Night Slash

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heatran with Fire Spin and Stone Edge

Regice with Rock Smash and Focus Blast

Round 2

Next for Sierra will be Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor.

Ampharos Counters

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Stunfisk with Mud Shot and Mud Bomb

Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Granbull Counters

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Ho-Oh with Steel Wing and Brave Bird

Alolan Muk with Poison Jab and Acid Spray

Sylveon with Charm and Psyshock

Gliscor Counters

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ice) and Brave Bird

Articuno with Frost Breath and Icy Wind

Alolan Sandslash with Powder Snow and Ice Punch

Togekiss with Hidden Power (Ice) and Flamethrower

Round 3

And for Sierra’s last round she’ll use Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion.

Houndoom Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Omastar with Mud Shot and Rock Slide

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Kingdra Counters

Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw

Lugia with Dragon Tail and Sky Attack

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Drapion Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run

And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra with the best counter in Pokémon GO for August 2021. Once you beat them a few times you may be ready to take on Giovanni, so see that guide if you want help.