Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (August 2021)

The fight against the Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra continue into August 2021 in Pokémon GO. Their teams have changed a lot over the last few months so you may need a refresher on the best counters against them. Or you may have taken a break from the game and are just coming back following GO Fest 2021. However you find yourself in front of one of these three powerful foes, we’re here to help. Here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in August 2021 for Pokémon GO.
How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders
If you are a seasoned Pokémon GO trainer and have done battle against these three without much hassle before then you can skip ahead for the best counters against their current lineup. But here’s a few important tips for how to beat them which are always useful, no matter what Pokémon they throw at you.
To start, we should start with your starter. Whatever Pokémon you actually want to use first should usually occupy your second or third slot. Once the battle begins you should switch over to them immediately. What this will do is cause Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra to pause their attack for about 3 seconds. During this time you can deal some free damage and gain energy for your Charged Attack.
And the other thing to note is to use that Charged Attack as soon as it is available. Unlike Team GO Rocket Grunts, the Team Leaders will use their shields for the first two Charged Attacks that you use. So if you have one that requires low energy, just fire it off as quickly as you can since nothing will do damage anyway. What you gain is that both of their shields are burned off, allowing massive damage and type matched Charged Attacks to hit later.
Keep those things in mind and use the counters below and you’ll know how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in August 2021.
How to Beat Arlo – August 2021
For August 2021 Arlo will kick the fight off with Venonat.
Round 1
Venonat Counters
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
- Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Earthquake
Round 2
Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric will be your foe for Round 2.
Crobat Counters
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf
- Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Rock Blast
Ursaring Counters
- Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Earthquake
- Giratina (Origin) with Dragon Tail and Ominous Wind
- Obstagoon with Counter and Cross Chop
- Dragonite with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
Manectric Counters
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw
- Torterra with Razon Leafe and Sand Tomb
Round 3
Vileplume, Magnezone, or Scizor will be Arlo’s last Pokémon in August 2021.
Vileplume Counters
- Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Magnezone Counters
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb
- Stunfisk with Mud Shot and Mud Bomb
- Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch
Scizor Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Charizard with Ember and Dragon Claw
And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for August 2021. Next up is the best counters against Cliff.
How to Beat Cliff – August 2021
Cliff begins the fight with Seedot.
Round 1
Seedot Counters
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Draco Meteor
- Giratina with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
Round 2
Cliff’s August 2021 team uses Poliwrath, Kingler, or Hariyama for Round 2.
Poliwrath Counters
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight
- Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
Kingler Counters
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail
- Ludicolo with Razon Leaf and Leaf Storm
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Crunch
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head
Hariyama Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Victini with Confusion and Psychic
- Celebi with Confusion and Psychic
Round 3
Finally Cliff will use either Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.
Tyranitar Counters
- Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower
- Cobalion with MEtal Claw and Sacred Sword
- Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop
- Pangoro with Snarl and Close Combat
Sharpedo Counters
- Virizion with Quick Attck and Leaf Blade
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower
- Sylveon with Charm and Last Resort
Torterra Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Yveltal with Snarl and Hurricane
- Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Articuno with Ice Shard and Icy Wind
And that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for August 2021. Keep reading to find out how to beat Sierra.
How to Beat Sierra – August 2021
Shiny Seedot has many players taking on Sierra in August 2021.
Round 1
Sneasel Counters
- Obstagoon with Counter and Night Slash
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Stone Edge
- Regice with Rock Smash and Focus Blast
Round 2
Next for Sierra will be Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor.
Ampharos Counters
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb
- Stunfisk with Mud Shot and Mud Bomb
- Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
Granbull Counters
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Ho-Oh with Steel Wing and Brave Bird
- Alolan Muk with Poison Jab and Acid Spray
- Sylveon with Charm and Psyshock
Gliscor Counters
- Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ice) and Brave Bird
- Articuno with Frost Breath and Icy Wind
- Alolan Sandslash with Powder Snow and Ice Punch
- Togekiss with Hidden Power (Ice) and Flamethrower
Round 3
And for Sierra’s last round she’ll use Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion.
Houndoom Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Omastar with Mud Shot and Rock Slide
- Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
Kingdra Counters
- Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw
- Lugia with Dragon Tail and Sky Attack
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
Drapion Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower
- Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run
And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra with the best counter in Pokémon GO for August 2021. Once you beat them a few times you may be ready to take on Giovanni, so see that guide if you want help.