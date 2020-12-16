Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (December 2020)

No matter what time of year it is, the Team GO Rocket leaders are some of the toughest challenges you will face in Pokémon GO. These fearsome foes toss out some of the most powerful Pokémon in the game and you’re expected to beat them in one to one combat, three times in a row. The reward is a Shadow Pokémon that can either be used for its attack bonus or purified for better IVs and cheaper power ups. But to get it, you have to defeat them. Here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for December 2020. But first, some general tips…

How to Beat Team GO Rocket Leaders

Before we dive into the counters, there’s some tips and tricks for how to beat all of the Team GO Rocket leaders. They all act in the same way during their fights, so certain actions can help give you an edge. This starts right when you’re picking the Pokémon for your team. While you might think you want your lead Pokémon as the first one to be sent out that’s actually not right.

Two things will cause the Team GO Rocket leaderst to pause, giving you 2-3 free attacks where they don’t respond. These are: using a charged attack and swapping Pokémon. So, if you’re struggling to defeat them with just the best counters, you can use these to your advantage.

Put your second or third Pokémon in first then quickly swap to your actual leader and start using them. This will give you some charge for your charged attack as well, and if it requires little energy you might end up being able to chain them together, attacking 2-3 times in between.

Also, while their first Pokémon is always the same, their second and third is random each time you encounter them, with three options to choose from. So if you don’t have very powerful counters or are unsure if you can beat a certain team you can go in ready to lose or quit out just to see what they’ll be using. Then reference the sections below to find which Pokémon to use. Now, on to the part where you figure out the best counters to actually put on your team.

How to Beat Arlo – The Best Counters

Arlo’s team will always start out with Growlithe making your first choice pretty easy.

Round 1

Growlithe Counters

Regirock with Lock On and Stone Edge

Golem with Mud Shot and Rock Blast

Omastar with Mud Shot and Rock Slide

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Round 2

After this you’ll either face off against Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix so here are the best counters against them.

Blastoise Counters

Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Leaf Blade

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Leafeon with Quick Attack and Leaf Blade

Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dark Pulse

Charizard Counters

Regirock with Lock On and Stone Edge

Golem with Rock Throw and Rock Blast

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Ancient Power

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Ancient Power

Steelix Counters

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run

Entei with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Round 3

You’re next opponent will be either Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor.

Dragonite Counters

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Regice with Lockwithon and Blizzard

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Salamence Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Regice with Lockwithon and Blizzard

Giratina with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Scizor Counters

Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Entei with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Typhlosion with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

So that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters, but what if the Team GO Rocket balloon or Stop is manned by Cliff?

How to Beat Cliff – The Best Counters

Cliff will always begin with Omanyte, a Rock and Water type Pokémon that is weak to grass attacks.

Round 1

Omanyte Counters

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Ludicolo with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

Round 2

After this you’ll either fight against Electivire, Machamp, or Onix so check out the best counters for each below.

Electivire Counters

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Giratina with Dragon Breath and Ancient Power

Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Stone Edge

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Machamp Counters

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack

Togekiss with Charm and Aerial Ace

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Onix Counters

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Kyogre with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Round 3

Finally you’ll face off against either Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar. Choose your Pokémon wisely for these.

Swampert Counters

Leafeon with Quick Attack and Leaf Blade

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Meganium with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Torterra Counters

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Articuno with Ice Shard and Ice Beam

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Entei with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Tyranitar Counters

Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop

Virizion with Quick Attack and Close Combat

So that’s the best counters against Cliff in Pokémon GO for December 2020, but what about Sierra?

How to Beat Sierra – The Best Counters

Sierra used to give players a lot of difficulty but has become much easier to beat in December 2020. She now starts off with Drowzee, a Psychic type Pokémon that shouldn’t give you too much trouble. If you’re not taking much damage you can use this fight to farm charged attack energy for the rest of the battle.

Round 1

Drowzee Counters

Tyranitar with Bite and Fire Blast Crunch

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Ominous Wind

Hydreigon with Bite and Dragon Pulse

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Round 2

Next up will either be Exeggutor, Lapras, or Sharpedo. Lapras is tanky so be ready for a long fight if he pops up. The others should be easily defeated with the right counter, but be prepared for anything here.

Exeggutor Counters

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X Scissor

Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X Scissor

Lapras Counters

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Lucario with Counter and Power Up Punch

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide

Regice with Lock On and Focus Blast

Sharpedo Counters

Lucario with Counter and Super Power

Machamp with Counter and Close Combat

Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Zap Cannon

Round 3

And for the very last battle you will either have to beat Alakazam, Houndoom, or Shiftry. These cover a wide range of Pokémon types making picking the right counter tough. But if you have it the fight should be easy enough.

Alakazam Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hydreigon with Mud Shot and Power Up Punch

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Houndoom Counters

Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

Poliwrath with Mud Shot and Power Up Punch

Machamp with Counter and Cross Chop

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shiftry Counters

Togekiss with Charm and Ancient Power

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Brave Bird

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

And that’s all the best counters for how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO in December 2020. Check back next month to see if there are any changes in their lineup or we find some better Pokémon for your team.