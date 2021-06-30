Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (July 2021)

Just because July 2021 has only just begun doesn’t mean Pokémon GO can let up in their battles against the Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. These three are back, returning with their revised team from the last month. But with so much changing all of the time in this game, you might need to update your team to match. Here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in Pokémon GO for July 2021.
How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders
Before we dive into the best Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra counters in Pokémon GO during July 2021 we also have important tips and strategies that all players should use in their battles against the Team GO Rocket Leaders. These fights can be very different from those against other players or even the Team GO Rocket Grunts.
This starts with your lead off Pokémon, which shouldn’t actually be the one you want to use against the first combatant. Every time you switch Pokémon in your battle against either Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra they will pause their attacks, allowing you to get some damage in and charge your attack. So place your actual first Pokémon in the second or third position and then immediately switch to them at the start of battle to get some hits in.
This Pokémon should also have a fairly quick Charged Attack since the second tip is to burn off your opponent’s shields as fast as you can. They will use these against the first two Charged Attacks you fire off, so don’t worry about type matchups or damage dealt. Just fire off two quick Charged Attacks and they’ll be vulnerable for the rest of battle. These also cause a pause in Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra’s attacks, so make sure to attack after any Charged Attack from you or the Team GO Rocket Leader.
And that’s genral tips for all of the battles, but here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in July 2021.
How to Beat Arlo – July 2021
For July 2021 Arlo will start off with Venonat.
Round 1
Venonat Counters
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Earthquake
Round 2
Round 2 will be against either Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric.
Crobat Counters
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf
- Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge
Ursaring Counters
- Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Manectric Counters
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw
Round 3
Vileplume, Magnezone, or Scizor will be up next for Arlo, so here are the best counters in July 2021.
Vileplume Counters
- Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Alolan Sandslash with Powder Snow and Ice Punch
Magnezone Counters
- Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb
- Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch
Scizor Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for July 2021. Next up is the best counters against Cliff.
How to Beat Cliff – July 2021
Cliff changed things up recently and will now start with Seedot.
Round 1
Seedot Counters
- Giratina with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw (Ominous Wind if Origin Forme)
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Draco Meteor
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
Round 2
Cliff’s second round in July 2021 will either be Poliwrath, Kingler, or Hariyama.
Poliwrath Counters
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight
- Celebi with Confusion and Leaf Storm
Kingler Counters
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Crunch
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
Hariyama Counters
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Victini with Confusion and Psychic
Round 3
Last in your battle with Cliff will be either Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.
Tyranitar Counters
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower
- Cobalion with Metal Claw and Sacred Sword
Sharpedo Counters
- Virizion with Quick Attck and Leaf Blade
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower
- Sylveon with Charm and Last Resort
Torterra Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Yveltal with Snarl and Hurricane
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head
And that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for July 2021, but what about Sierra?
How to Beat Sierra – July 2021
The chance at catching Shiny Shadow Sneasel has made Sierra a desired target in July 2021
Round 1
Sneasel Counters
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower
- Obstagoon with Counter and Night Slash
- Sirfetch’d with Counter and Brave Bird
Round 2
Sierra will use Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor next.
Ampharos Counters
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb
- Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
Granbull Counters
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Ho-Oh with Steel Wing and Brave Bird
- Alolan Muk with Poison Jab and Acid Spray
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
Gliscor Counters
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Articuno with Frost Breath and Icy Wind
Round 3
Finally Sierra will throw out Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion.
Houndoom Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Superpower
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
Kingdra Counters
- Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Thunder
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
Drapion Counters
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head
- Cobalion with Metal Claw and Close Combat
- Regice with Lock-On and Earthquake
And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra with the best counter in Pokémon GO for July 2021.