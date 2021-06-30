Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (July 2021)

Just because July 2021 has only just begun doesn’t mean Pokémon GO can let up in their battles against the Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. These three are back, returning with their revised team from the last month. But with so much changing all of the time in this game, you might need to update your team to match. Here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in Pokémon GO for July 2021.

How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders

Before we dive into the best Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra counters in Pokémon GO during July 2021 we also have important tips and strategies that all players should use in their battles against the Team GO Rocket Leaders. These fights can be very different from those against other players or even the Team GO Rocket Grunts.

This starts with your lead off Pokémon, which shouldn’t actually be the one you want to use against the first combatant. Every time you switch Pokémon in your battle against either Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra they will pause their attacks, allowing you to get some damage in and charge your attack. So place your actual first Pokémon in the second or third position and then immediately switch to them at the start of battle to get some hits in.

This Pokémon should also have a fairly quick Charged Attack since the second tip is to burn off your opponent’s shields as fast as you can. They will use these against the first two Charged Attacks you fire off, so don’t worry about type matchups or damage dealt. Just fire off two quick Charged Attacks and they’ll be vulnerable for the rest of battle. These also cause a pause in Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra’s attacks, so make sure to attack after any Charged Attack from you or the Team GO Rocket Leader.

And that’s genral tips for all of the battles, but here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in July 2021.

How to Beat Arlo – July 2021

For July 2021 Arlo will start off with Venonat.

Round 1

Venonat Counters

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Earthquake

Round 2

Round 2 will be against either Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric.

Crobat Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Surf

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge

Ursaring Counters

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Manectric Counters

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw

Round 3

Vileplume, Magnezone, or Scizor will be up next for Arlo, so here are the best counters in July 2021.

Vileplume Counters

Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Alolan Sandslash with Powder Snow and Ice Punch

Magnezone Counters

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw

Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Scizor Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for July 2021. Next up is the best counters against Cliff.

How to Beat Cliff – July 2021

Cliff changed things up recently and will now start with Seedot.

Round 1

Seedot Counters

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw (Ominous Wind if Origin Forme)

Heatran with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Draco Meteor

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Round 2

Cliff’s second round in July 2021 will either be Poliwrath, Kingler, or Hariyama.

Poliwrath Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight

Celebi with Confusion and Leaf Storm

Kingler Counters

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Crunch

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Hariyama Counters

Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Victini with Confusion and Psychic

Round 3

Last in your battle with Cliff will be either Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.

Tyranitar Counters

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower

Cobalion with Metal Claw and Sacred Sword

Sharpedo Counters

Virizion with Quick Attck and Leaf Blade

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower

Sylveon with Charm and Last Resort

Torterra Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Snarl and Hurricane

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head

And that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for July 2021, but what about Sierra?

How to Beat Sierra – July 2021

The chance at catching Shiny Shadow Sneasel has made Sierra a desired target in July 2021

Round 1

Sneasel Counters

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower

Obstagoon with Counter and Night Slash

Sirfetch’d with Counter and Brave Bird

Round 2

Sierra will use Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor next.

Ampharos Counters

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Sand Tomb

Flygon with Mud Shot and Dragon Claw

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Granbull Counters

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Ho-Oh with Steel Wing and Brave Bird

Alolan Muk with Poison Jab and Acid Spray

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Gliscor Counters

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Articuno with Frost Breath and Icy Wind

Round 3

Finally Sierra will throw out Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion.

Houndoom Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Superpower

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Kingdra Counters

Giratina (Altered) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Thunder

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Drapion Counters

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head

Cobalion with Metal Claw and Close Combat

Regice with Lock-On and Earthquake

And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra with the best counter in Pokémon GO for July 2021.