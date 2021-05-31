Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)

After using the same teams for quite a while Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra finally received an update in Pokémon GO. This came as part of the Luminous Legends Y event, which concluded on May 31st, but the changes are carrying forward into June 2021. So if you haven’t been fighting them lately you have a surprise ahead when you give them a go. To help, here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for June 2021.

How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders

A full breakdown of the best counters to use against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra is down below. But before that we always provide some tips and tricks that can be used against all three of the Team GO Rocket Leaders. For starters, you don’t form your team so that the first Pokémon is what you will be using against their first, and here’s why.

Two things will give you a big advantage over any of the Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokémon GO, switching Pokémon and using Charged Attacks. Either of these actions will cause your opponent to stop attacking for about 3 seconds, giving you time to deal damage and earn more energy for your own Charged Attack.

So, to use this to your advantage you should put your actual first Pokémon in the second or third slot, then switch to them at the start of the battle. This gives you a quick jump on charging up your more powerful attack. And if this Pokémon has a low energy one then that’s helpful too. The attacks will trigger another 3 second delay while also burning off Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra’s shields.

This is the second important thing to keep in mind: the Team GO Rocket Leaders will use their shields on the first two Charged Attacks that you use. So don’t worry about type matchups or damage potential, just use two quick Charged Attacks to get rid of their shields and then you can start working on actual solid counter moves.

And for that you’ll want to check out the sections below about how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in June 2021.

How to Beat Arlo – June 2021

Arlo’s new team for June 2021 will start off with Venonat, a definite downgrade from his previous Beldum.

Round 1

Venonat Counters

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Rock Slide

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Landorus with Mud Shot and Rock Slide

Round 2

For the second round you’ll face either Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric.

Crobat Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Raikou with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Stone Edge

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Ursaring Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Manectric Counters

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Round 3

In the third round Arlo will use either Vileplume, Magnezone, or Scizor, so here are the best counters in June 2021.

Vileplume Counters

Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Magnezone Counters

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Scizor Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for June 2021. Keep reading to find out the best counters against Cliff this month.

How to Beat Cliff – May 2021

Cliff’s new starter Pokémon for June 2021 is Seedot, offering a unique shadow shiny chance.

Round 1

Seedot Counters

Giratina with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw (Ominous Wind if Origin Forme)

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Round 2

Next up in your fight against Cliff in June 2021 will either be Poliwrath, Kingler, or Hariyama.

Poliwrath Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight

Celebi with Confusion and Leaf Storm

Kingler Counters

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Hariyama Counters

Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Round 3

Finally you’ll face off against Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.

Tyranitar Counters

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat

Pangoro with Bullet Punch and Close Combat

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Sharpedo Counters

Virizion with Quick Attck and Leaf Blade

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Torterra Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Moltres with Wing Attack and Overheat

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Overheat

So that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for June 2021, but what about Sierra?

How to Beat Sierra – May 2021

Switching to Sneasel for June 2021 has made Sierra a favorite of many players.

Round 1

Sneasel Counters

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Round 2

For Sierra’s second Pokémon you’ll fight either Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor.

Ampharos Counters

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Granbull Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Sylveon with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Gliscor Counters

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Round 3

And finally Sierra will pull out Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion.

Houndoom Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Superpower

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Kingdra Counters

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Thunder

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Drapion Counters

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head

And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in June 2021.