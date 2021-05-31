Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)

After using the same teams for quite a while Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra finally received an update in Pokémon GO. This came as part of the Luminous Legends Y event, which concluded on May 31st, but the changes are carrying forward into June 2021. So if you haven’t been fighting them lately you have a surprise ahead when you give them a go. To help, here’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for June 2021.
How to Beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders
A full breakdown of the best counters to use against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra is down below. But before that we always provide some tips and tricks that can be used against all three of the Team GO Rocket Leaders. For starters, you don’t form your team so that the first Pokémon is what you will be using against their first, and here’s why.
Two things will give you a big advantage over any of the Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokémon GO, switching Pokémon and using Charged Attacks. Either of these actions will cause your opponent to stop attacking for about 3 seconds, giving you time to deal damage and earn more energy for your own Charged Attack.
So, to use this to your advantage you should put your actual first Pokémon in the second or third slot, then switch to them at the start of the battle. This gives you a quick jump on charging up your more powerful attack. And if this Pokémon has a low energy one then that’s helpful too. The attacks will trigger another 3 second delay while also burning off Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra’s shields.
This is the second important thing to keep in mind: the Team GO Rocket Leaders will use their shields on the first two Charged Attacks that you use. So don’t worry about type matchups or damage potential, just use two quick Charged Attacks to get rid of their shields and then you can start working on actual solid counter moves.
And for that you’ll want to check out the sections below about how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra using the best counters in June 2021.
How to Beat Arlo – June 2021
Arlo’s new team for June 2021 will start off with Venonat, a definite downgrade from his previous Beldum.
Round 1
Venonat Counters
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Rock Slide
- Excadrill with Mud Shot and Rock Slide
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck
- Landorus with Mud Shot and Rock Slide
Round 2
For the second round you’ll face either Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric.
Crobat Counters
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Raikou with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Stone Edge
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
Ursaring Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
Manectric Counters
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power
Round 3
In the third round Arlo will use either Vileplume, Magnezone, or Scizor, so here are the best counters in June 2021.
Vileplume Counters
- Burn Genesect with Fury Cutter and Techno Blast Burn
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
Magnezone Counters
- Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Flygon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
Scizor Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
And that’s how to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO for June 2021. Keep reading to find out the best counters against Cliff this month.
How to Beat Cliff – May 2021
Cliff’s new starter Pokémon for June 2021 is Seedot, offering a unique shadow shiny chance.
Round 1
Seedot Counters
- Giratina with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw (Ominous Wind if Origin Forme)
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
Round 2
Next up in your fight against Cliff in June 2021 will either be Poliwrath, Kingler, or Hariyama.
Poliwrath Counters
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight
- Celebi with Confusion and Leaf Storm
Kingler Counters
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
Hariyama Counters
- Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
Round 3
Finally you’ll face off against Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.
Tyranitar Counters
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
- Pangoro with Bullet Punch and Close Combat
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
Sharpedo Counters
- Virizion with Quick Attck and Leaf Blade
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Superpower
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
Torterra Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Overheat
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Overheat
So that’s how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO for June 2021, but what about Sierra?
How to Beat Sierra – May 2021
Switching to Sneasel for June 2021 has made Sierra a favorite of many players.
Round 1
Sneasel Counters
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Superpower
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Round 2
For Sierra’s second Pokémon you’ll fight either Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor.
Ampharos Counters
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
Granbull Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Sylveon with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
Gliscor Counters
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Regice with Lock-On and Blizzard
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
Round 3
And finally Sierra will pull out Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion.
Houndoom Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Superpower
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Kingdra Counters
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Thunder
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
Drapion Counters
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Iron Head
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Iron Head
And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in June 2021.