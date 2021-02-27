Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (March 2021)

We’re heading into March 2021 off the tail end of some of the biggest events in Pokémon GO history. But Niantic isn’t taking a break any time soon, so it’s not just time to refresh our list of Team GO Rocket Leader counters, it looks like they’ll have entire new teams to contend with. And tied to beating them will be a new Special Research quest with Giovanni and a Shadow Legendary Pokémon as the reward. We’ll break all of that down, but the big question right now is how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for March 2021 (and on February 28th).

How to Beat Team GO Rocket Leaders

Before we dive straight into the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra it’s important to understand how these Team GO Rocket Leader battles work in Pokémon GO. By focusing on two aspects that are unique to these battles you can beat them much more easily.

First off, any time you change which Pokémon you have in the fight the opponent will pause their attacks for a little while. You can usually deliver two fast attacks in this window, gaining energy for your charged attack as you do. So one key strategy for how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra is to put you lead Pokémon in the second or third spot and immediatel swapping to them when the fight starts.

Once you deal those fast attacks you should be close to a full charged attack, at least if you focus on breaking their shields with quicker charged attacks. Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will also pause after any charged attack is delivered by themselves or you, so you can use this to chain together attacks. And since they always use their shield when it’s available, you can use very weak charged attacks at the start to burn them off and save your more powerful ones for when they’ll actually hit.

So keep these things in mind, swapping Pokémon and using charged attacks to burn off the opponent’s two shields early in the fight. Do this and put together a solid team of counters and you’ll be on the road to beating Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. So here’s our suggestions on which counters to use against them.

NOTE: Some counters will be defeated more easily, depending on the opponent’s moveset. If this happens just back out and try another of our suggestions.

UPDATE: So far the Team GO Rocket leaders are still using their teams from last month. We will update this guide if anything changes.

How to Beat Arlo – March 2021

Arlo will kick off the battle with Beldum.

Round 1

Beldum Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Round 2

Second will either be Gardevoire, Infernape, or Aggron.

Gardevoire Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Infernape Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Aggron Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Round 3

And finally you’ll face off against either Armaldo, Salamence, or Scizor

Armaldo Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Salamence Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge

Suicune with Ice Fang and Ice Beam

Scizor Counters

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Heatran with Fire Spin and Stone Edge

Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick

Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

And that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. See how to beat Cliff and Sieraa below.

How to Beat Cliff – March 2021

For March 2021 Cliff’s first Pokémon will be Aerodactyl.

Round 1

Aerodactyl Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Round 2

Next will either be Gallade, Cradilly, or Slowking

Gallade Counters

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Cradily Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Slowking Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Round 3

Finally you’ll fight against Dusknoire, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar

Dusknoire Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mamoswine Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Tyranitar Counters

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

So that’s how to beat Cliff using the best counters in Pokémon GO. Sierra’s guide is below.

How to Beat Sierra – March 2021

Sierra will begin the fight with Carvanha.

Round 1

Carvanha Counters

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sirfetchd with Counter and Leaf Blade

Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Deozys with Charge Beam and Thuderbolt

Round 2

Next up will be either Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, or Mismagius.

Hippowdon Counters

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Porygon-Z Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mismagius Counters

Umbreon with Snarl and Last Resort

Mandibuzz with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Snorlax with Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam

Ampharos with Charge Beam and Dragon Pulse

Round 3

The final battle will be against either Flygon, Houndoom, or Walrein.

Flygon Counters

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Houndoom Counters

Hariyama with Counter and Superpower

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Superpower

Haxorus with Counter and Surf

Walrein Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in March 2021 in Pokémon GO. Be sure to check back for any updates as the month continues.