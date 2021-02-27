Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (March 2021)

We’re heading into March 2021 off the tail end of some of the biggest events in Pokémon GO history. But Niantic isn’t taking a break any time soon, so it’s not just time to refresh our list of Team GO Rocket Leader counters, it looks like they’ll have entire new teams to contend with. And tied to beating them will be a new Special Research quest with Giovanni and a Shadow Legendary Pokémon as the reward. We’ll break all of that down, but the big question right now is how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in Pokémon GO for March 2021 (and on February 28th).
How to Beat Team GO Rocket Leaders
Before we dive straight into the best counters against Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra it’s important to understand how these Team GO Rocket Leader battles work in Pokémon GO. By focusing on two aspects that are unique to these battles you can beat them much more easily.
First off, any time you change which Pokémon you have in the fight the opponent will pause their attacks for a little while. You can usually deliver two fast attacks in this window, gaining energy for your charged attack as you do. So one key strategy for how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra is to put you lead Pokémon in the second or third spot and immediatel swapping to them when the fight starts.
Once you deal those fast attacks you should be close to a full charged attack, at least if you focus on breaking their shields with quicker charged attacks. Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will also pause after any charged attack is delivered by themselves or you, so you can use this to chain together attacks. And since they always use their shield when it’s available, you can use very weak charged attacks at the start to burn them off and save your more powerful ones for when they’ll actually hit.
So keep these things in mind, swapping Pokémon and using charged attacks to burn off the opponent’s two shields early in the fight. Do this and put together a solid team of counters and you’ll be on the road to beating Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. So here’s our suggestions on which counters to use against them.
NOTE: Some counters will be defeated more easily, depending on the opponent’s moveset. If this happens just back out and try another of our suggestions.
UPDATE: So far the Team GO Rocket leaders are still using their teams from last month. We will update this guide if anything changes.
How to Beat Arlo – March 2021
Arlo will kick off the battle with Beldum.
Round 1
Beldum Counters
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
Round 2
Second will either be Gardevoire, Infernape, or Aggron.
Gardevoire Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Infernape Counters
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
Aggron Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
Round 3
And finally you’ll face off against either Armaldo, Salamence, or Scizor
Armaldo Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
Salamence Counters
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Regirock with Lock-On and Stone Edge
- Suicune with Ice Fang and Ice Beam
Scizor Counters
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Stone Edge
- Blaziken with Counter and Blaze Kick
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
And that’s how to beat Arlo with the best counters. See how to beat Cliff and Sieraa below.
How to Beat Cliff – March 2021
For March 2021 Cliff’s first Pokémon will be Aerodactyl.
Round 1
Aerodactyl Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
Round 2
Next will either be Gallade, Cradilly, or Slowking
Gallade Counters
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Cradily Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Slowking Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge
Round 3
Finally you’ll fight against Dusknoire, Mamoswine, or Tyranitar
Dusknoire Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
Mamoswine Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Tyranitar Counters
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Close Combat
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
So that’s how to beat Cliff using the best counters in Pokémon GO. Sierra’s guide is below.
How to Beat Sierra – March 2021
Sierra will begin the fight with Carvanha.
Round 1
Carvanha Counters
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Sirfetchd with Counter and Leaf Blade
- Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch
- Deozys with Charge Beam and Thuderbolt
Round 2
Next up will be either Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, or Mismagius.
Hippowdon Counters
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
Porygon-Z Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Mismagius Counters
- Umbreon with Snarl and Last Resort
- Mandibuzz with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Snorlax with Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam
- Ampharos with Charge Beam and Dragon Pulse
Round 3
The final battle will be against either Flygon, Houndoom, or Walrein.
Flygon Counters
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
Houndoom Counters
- Hariyama with Counter and Superpower
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Superpower
- Haxorus with Counter and Surf
Walrein Counters
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
And that’s how to beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in March 2021 in Pokémon GO. Be sure to check back for any updates as the month continues.