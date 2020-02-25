Pokémon day is just around the corner, with plenty for fans to celebrate and take part in. Of course this means more events in Pokémon GO, the mobile phenomenon that swept the world by storm in 2016. Millions of trainers still log in every day and will be taking part in the latest events. This time, to celebrate both the day and the release of a new movie on Netflix, Armored Mewtwo is returning to raids. But what are the best counters against him this time? Here’s how to beat Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon GO.

How to Beat Armored Mewtwo

Before we dive into the counters (jump ahead if that’s all you need), let’s break down some of the things you’ll want to keep in mind while taking on this fearsome foe. Armored Mewtwo, as the name implies, has higher defense than his attack heavy counterpart. This means it’ll take more trainers to take him down, with morst recommending at least three higher level players. This isn’t too tough of a battle though, so toss a few more in and you should take him out easily. At least, unless the weather is against you.

Windy weather will bump Armored Mewtwo’s CP level 1700-1800 range to closer to 2200. 1821 and 2276 CP means you have encountered a perfect IV Armored Mewtwo, so be sure to use all your Golden Razz Berries to catch him. In terms of moveset, there’s not really one you must avoid, but watch for his charge attack and change up your team if they’re vulnerable. Speaking of which, here’s the best counters against Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon GO.

Best Counters Against Armored Mewtwo

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Shadow Claw or Hex and Shadow Ball

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

You should lean more toward the ghost type Pokémon if he has Dynamic Punch or Rock Slide. Switch to the others for any other moveset. And that’s how to beat Armored Mewtwo in Pokémon GO using the best counters.