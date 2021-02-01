Pokémon GO – How to Beat Jessie and James (February 2021)

While the true enemies of Pokémon GO are the Team GO Rocket leaders and their boss Giovanni, for many players the ultimate foe is the same as in the cartoon. Team Rocket’s Jessie and James have been around in the game for a while, but have been ever present for the last few months. Players have had to defeat these foes so many times they may have lost count. And yet, they’re still tough to take on. To help here’s how to beat Jessie and James in Pokémon GO for February 2021, and when they’re leaving.

How to Beat Jessie and James in February 2021

One of the biggest benefits of facing off against Jessie and James in Pokémon GO is that they offer 2 mysterious components and 2 Shadow Pokémon to catch. This helps you with many things, such as the current quests to beat the Team GO Rocket Leaders. So defeating them is a big boost to your goals, so knowing how to beat them is a big help.

Thankfully they don’t use shields like the leaders do, so you don’t have to worry about burning off their two shields right away. However, one of the downsides to facing them is that they use very strong Pokémon as their starters in combat. So defeating them can be tough if you struggle to get past them.

Swapping Pokémon will still pause combat though, letting you deliver a couple of quick attacks with no retaliation. To take advantage of this you can put a weaker Pokémon up first then immediately swap to your real counter. We break down the best counters for all of Jessie and James’ Pokémon below.

Jessie and James Counters

Check out the best counters against Jessie and James in the lists below. As I say above, if you put your second or third Pokémon in first then immediately swap to the real counter it can give you a quick advantage.

How to Beat Jessie (February 2021)

Scyther – Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide, Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, or Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

– Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide, Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker, or Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide Ekans – Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike, Deoxys (Attack) with Zen Headbutt and Psycho Cut, or Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

– Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike, Deoxys (Attack) with Zen Headbutt and Psycho Cut, or Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic Stantler – Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere, Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch, or Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

How to Beat James (February 2021)

Pinsir – Chandelure with Incinerate and Overheat, Darmanitan with Incinerate and Overheat, or Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

– Chandelure with Incinerate and Overheat, Darmanitan with Incinerate and Overheat, or Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack Koffing – Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike, Azelf with Confusion and Future Sight, or Alakazam with Confusion and Future Sight

– Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike, Azelf with Confusion and Future Sight, or Alakazam with Confusion and Future Sight Grimer – Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike, Alakazam with Confusion and Future Sight, or Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

And knowing these counters will help you beat them in this final month, because Jessie and James will be gone soon.

When do Jessie and James Leave Pokémon GO

Jessie and James will be leaving Pokémon GO at the end of the month. The last day you can beat them is February 28th, 2021. The assumption is that Meowth balloons will stop appearing in the game after midnight on March 1st, so try to defeat them as much as you can while they’re still here.

And that’s how to beat Jessie and James in Pokémon GO for February 2021. Be sure to fight them every time you can, while you can.