Pokémon GO – How to Catch Azumarill for the Collection Challenge

The Spring into Spring Collection Challenge has kicked off in Pokémon GO and players are tasked with catching an Azumarill as a part of it. This isn’t the rarest character in the game, especially during this event. However there are restrictions on what counts that makes this task particularly difficult. Here’s how to catch Azumarill for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Azumarill in Pokémon GO

If you’re an avid player then finding Azumarill in the wild during the Spring into Spring event may be the easiest way to catch one. They will have boosted spawn rates, so you can always just keep an eye on your Nearby radar screen to see if one pops up at a Poké Stop near you. This is pretty luck related though, so you might have to skew the odds in your favor.

Incense will accomplish this. Using one from Sunday, April 4th until Thursday, April 8th will give you an hour of event spawns, for the most part. Since Azumarill is among them this is a good way to catch one and complete the challenge. But what if you don’t have any Incense or don’t want to use them? And what if you wish to limit the amount of randomness. Then Field Research is your best bet.

The Catch 15 Exeggcute Field Research task will reward players with an Azumarill encounter once completed. Getting it is still pretty random, requiring the Stop to award it to you, but once you find it your quest is almost over. Simply catch the 15 Exeggcute and redeem the task to get your Azumarill encounter as a reward.

And that’s our tips and tricks for how to catch Azumarill for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO. Good luck, and be sure to keep trying in case you find a shiny.