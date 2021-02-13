Pokémon GO – How to Catch Espeon and Umbreon (Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge)

Pokémon GO players have definitely become familiar with Collection Challenges. The mechanic was added a few events ago and has quickly become a staple of the hugely popular mobile game. Past challenges tasked players with catching creatures from a specific region, with an event to boost their odds coinciding. This time it’s a holiday themed challenge though, and the difficulty has gone up. To help we’re breaking down some of the tougher to catch characters. And few are as tough as the Eeveelutions. Here’s how to catch Espeon and Umbreon for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

Below we break down the individual tips and tricks for Espeon and Umbreon, but in short the only way to catch either for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is to beat them in three star raids. They won’t be spawning in the wild, without some measure of extreme luck at least, and are not available from research. So raids are your only way, so let’s get into the individual tricks.

How to Catch Espeon

Now knowing that to catch Espeon for the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge you surely want to know what the best counters are. Here’s a quick break down of some of the best to use against Espeon. As a Psychic type Pokémon you’ll want to bring Dark and Ghost counters to the battle.

Espeon Counters

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Feint Attack and Foul Play

Mewtwo with Psychic and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse

So that’s how to catch Espeon in Pokémon GO for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge. Now what about Umbreon?

How to Catch Umbreon

Just like with Espeon you’ll need to battle, defeat, and catch Umbreon as part of a three star raid to add him to your Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge set. As a Dark type Pokémon you’ll be able to counter him effectively with Fighting or Fairy attacks. So here’s a few of the best counters against Umbreon in Pokémon GO.

Umbreon Counters

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

So that’s how to catch Espeon and Umbreon for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.