Pokémon GO – How to Catch Espeon and Umbreon (Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge)

Pokémon GO players have definitely become familiar with Collection Challenges. The mechanic was added a few events ago and has quickly become a staple of the hugely popular mobile game. Past challenges tasked players with catching creatures from a specific region, with an event to boost their odds coinciding. This time it’s a holiday themed challenge though, and the difficulty has gone up. To help we’re breaking down some of the tougher to catch characters. And few are as tough as the Eeveelutions. Here’s how to catch Espeon and Umbreon for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.
Below we break down the individual tips and tricks for Espeon and Umbreon, but in short the only way to catch either for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is to beat them in three star raids. They won’t be spawning in the wild, without some measure of extreme luck at least, and are not available from research. So raids are your only way, so let’s get into the individual tricks.
How to Catch Espeon
Now knowing that to catch Espeon for the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge you surely want to know what the best counters are. Here’s a quick break down of some of the best to use against Espeon. As a Psychic type Pokémon you’ll want to bring Dark and Ghost counters to the battle.
Espeon Counters
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Weavile with Feint Attack and Foul Play
- Mewtwo with Psychic and Shadow Ball
- Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse
So that’s how to catch Espeon in Pokémon GO for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge. Now what about Umbreon?
How to Catch Umbreon
Just like with Espeon you’ll need to battle, defeat, and catch Umbreon as part of a three star raid to add him to your Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge set. As a Dark type Pokémon you’ll be able to counter him effectively with Fighting or Fairy attacks. So here’s a few of the best counters against Umbreon in Pokémon GO.
Umbreon Counters
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
So that’s how to catch Espeon and Umbreon for the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.