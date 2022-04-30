Pokemon GO: How to Catch Flying Pikachu and Can It Be Shiny? (May 2022)

Flying Pikachu is back in Pokemon GO to celebrate the new Air Adventures event, and players will be able to catch the variant of the fan-favorite Electric-type Pokemon for the first time in a long time this month. Flying Pikachu made its Pokemon GO debut at Pokemon GO Fest 2020 before later returning for the game’s 5-year anniversary. Now, the Pokemon will be incredibly easy to find in the wild for players all over the globe. Here’s how you can catch Flying Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Flying Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Flying Pikachu can be found in the wild during the Air Adventures event, which will last from Tuesday, May 3 at 10:00 AM local time to Tuesday, May 10 at 8:00 PM local time. It will appear very commonly in the wild alongside other Pokemon like Jigglypuff, Meowth, Psyduck, and more.

A Flying Pikachu encounter will also be rewarded for completing Timed Research tasks available during the event. These tasks are centered around catching Pikachu and other Flying-type Pokemon featured in the event. Along with a Flying Pikachu encounter, you’ll also earn 50 Latias Mega Energy, 50 Latios Mega Energy, and 3000 XP.

Can Flying Pikachu Be Shiny?

Yes, Flying Pikachu can be shiny in Pokemon GO. While Flying Pikachu is featured front and center in all of the Air Adventures marketing, it won’t have any boosted shiny chances like a Community Day event would have. That means the shiny chance for shiny Flying Pikachu is the same as any other Pokemon in Pokemon GO. You’ll have to encounter a ton of them for a chance to find a shiny one.

Fortunately, Flying Pikachu will be incredibly common in the wild during the event, so you’ll be able to use an Incense or Lure and catch as many as possible. Eventually, you’ll find a shiny one if you’re lucky. This Pokemon is unlikely to return for quite some time after the Air Adventures event ends, so make sure to play as much as you can if you want to add a shiny one to your collection.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.