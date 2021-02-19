Pokémon GO – How To Catch Mr. Mime (GO Tour Kanto Event)

Pokémon Go has so many different Pokémon for you to catch by bow, spanning the multiple generations of the franchise. While most are able to be caught all across the world, there are also some Pokemon that are regional exclusives to certain areas. The Kanto regional exclusives are some of the most sought after in the game due to nostalgic purposes and those who want to get the Kanto medal. One of these regionals is the European exclusive Mr. Mime that has only been made available elsewhere during a special egg event. You won’t just find him in the wild though, as he will instead be found in raids during this event and this guide will tell you the best counters for and how to catch Mr. Mime.

How To Catch Mr. Mime (GO Tour Kanto Event)

Below is our guide on how to catch Mr. Mime during the GO Tour Kanto event this weekend. Mr. Mime will be exclusively found in raids worldwide during this event, so making sure you have just the right counters is very important for how to catch him. We have compiled a list of the best Pokémon you can use to try and take down Mr. Mime below.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega Gengar Shadow Claw Sludge Bomb Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Giratina Origin Form Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head

Pokémon GO Mr. Mime Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Mr. Mime raids in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

When do Mr. Mime Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Mr. Mime will begin appearing in three star raids in Pokémon GO on Saturday, February 20 at 9 am in your local time zone during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. He will only be found in these raids through the end of the day when Pokémon GO Fest: Kanto ends at 9 pm local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Considering Mr. Mime is a three star raid, this one shouldn’t be too hard for you to take down. Depending on what level you are and the counters you have, you should be able to easily take him down with only a couple players, but having more is never going to hurt.

What CP for 100% IVs for Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime will be encountered at 1205 CP to 1273 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one.

Can Mr. Mime be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Mr. Mime

Yes, shiny Mr. Mime is possible to catch in February 2021 in Pokémon GO during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, though shiny Mr. Mime has been available in the past as well in Europe. Your odds of catching one should be somewhere in the range of one in twenty, though Niantic likes to tweak this a lot without making any announcements. The more raids you win the better chances you have at a shiny Mr. Mime, so you will want to make sure to keep raiding until you finally find one.

And that’s our how to catch Mr. Mime guide for Pokémon GO Tour Kanto, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.