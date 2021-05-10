If you’re lucky and have already caught a few of them then you’re probably wondering about the method to evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokémon GO. Like many recent additions to the game, it tasks you once again with the mission to “adventure together to evolve”. But what does this mean for this “playful” new addition to the mobile hit phenomenon? Here’s how to evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Pancham into Pangoro

We explained in general what “adventure together to evolve” means, in case you were wondering for any other Pokémon. For Pancham specifically it means toset him as your buddy and then catch a lot of Dark-type Pokémon. How many? 32 of them to be precise. This might seem like an odd number to go with, but it actually makes a lot of sense if you’ve played the main series games.

Pancham always evolves at level 32, but leveling is a very different thing in Pokémon GO. It wouldn’t make a lot of sense to lock Pangoro behind a level limit like that, so instead you have to perform this task of catching 32 Dark-type Pokémon while Pancham is your buddy. You also still need Candy, of course. So the full set of tasks you need to complete are…

Catch Pancham

Set Pancham as your buddy Tap your buddy Scroll down Tap Swap Buddies Choose the Pancham you wish to eventually evolve

Catch 32 Dark-type Pokémon

Gather 50 Pancham Candy via catching or Rare Candy

Open the Pokémon menu and choose the same Pancham

Tap “evolve”

And that’s how to evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokémon GO. This will cost you the 50 Candy, but by the end you will have a brand new and more powerful species in your Dex. Now we all wait for the release of Shiny Pancham so we can do it all over again.