Pokémon GO maker Niantic has just teased a big new Pokémon that should be added to the game very soon. Galarian Ponyta was one of the many new forms added in Pokémon Sword and Shield and it looks to be coming to GO some time tomorrow. We don’t have all the details, but to get a head start we wanted to explain how we think you’ll be getting this beautiful creature into your collection. We’ll also update this guide as soon as firm details are released, so keep reading to find out how to get Galarian Ponyta in Pokémon GO.

How to Get Galarian Ponyta

The release of Galarian Ponyta is still just a tease in Pokémon GO, but it seems pretty clear that the release is on the horizon. The Crown Tundra DLC is arriving tomorrow for Pokémon Sword and Shield, making for the perfect opportunity to release the fan favorite variation. This is how it worked last time, back in June with the launch of Isle of Armor and Galarian Farfetch’d, so expect the same thing here.

If Galarian Ponyta is released the same way then they will start showing up in the wild some time during the day. There weren’t any unique steps or special tricks you had to pull to get a Galarian Farfetch’d, so hopefully that remains the same here. However, if they do add some steps we’ll have an update here as soon as it’s made clear. If you’re wanting to get all the Galarian Ponyta you can, just be ready to play tomorrow as soon as they’re released in the wild. You may end up having to take pictures to make them appear, as previous special Pokémon have required, but that seems unlikely given how Farfetch’d worked.

So that’s what we know right now about how to get Galarian Ponyta in Pokémon GO. We should have definite tips tomorrow, but expect it to be as easy as finding one in the wild and catching it as normal.