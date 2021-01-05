The Unova Celebration event has kicked off in Pokémon GO and while all the announced bonuses are great there’s one unannounced feature that’s even better. For the first time outside of a Community Day event a shiny starter Pokémon has debuted (Pikachu might be chosen at the start but some do not grant him the title of starter) with Snivy and his evolution line available now. But are the rates boosted? Is it only available during the event? Let’s break it down and explain how to get shiny Snivy in Pokémon GO.

How to Get Shiny Snivy

Shiny Snivy has been introduced alongside the Unova Celebration Event but that’s as far as the connection goes. Unlike with Community Day and other shiny introductions in Pokémon GO, the shiny rates have not been boosted making shiny Snivy exceptionally rare. Normally you’ll find a shiny variant of a particular Pokémon species once in every 500 encounters. So finding this rare creature will be very tough and require you to encounter a whole lot of them before finding your real goal.

Thankfully during the Unova Celebration Event Snivy will spawn more regularly, especially if you use an Incense. So the goal for the next few days, as it runs from January 5th to the 10th at 8pm your local time. You’ll need to use that time wisely if you want to get shiny Snivy while his spawns are boosted. Afterward you’ll have to wait for another event or find them randomly in the wild. So encounter as many Snivy as you can while you can and the rest is down to luck, unfortunately.

Eggs are another great way to get shiny Pokémon. Snivy is currently part of the 2km egg pool, though hatched Pokémon don’t necessarily come with better shiny chances outside of events. So that’s how to get shiny Snivy in Pokémon GO. As usual, you’re at the whim of RNG but by focusing on catching shiny Snivy during the event you can hopefully accomplish the task and not have to wait for his eventual Community Day.