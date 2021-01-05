Pokémon GO has introduced a lot of business partnerships over the last few years but the latest is truly interesting. The North Face x Gucci avatar items are now available in the mega hit mobile game, but you can’t get these from the in-game shop. Instead you have to visit an actual real world Gucci store, which are available in select cities. So, here’s all the info you need to know about how to get The North Face x Gucci avatar items in Pokémon GO.
How to Get The North Face x Gucci Avatar Items
The North Face x Gucci avatar items collection consists of various t-shirts, hats, backpacks that will be available both within Pokémon GO and in the real world. The items will be sold through Gucci stores and pins, which are pop up shops in larger cities around the world. You can find the nearest shop or pin right here.
All you need to do to get The North Face x Gucci avatar items in Pokémon GO is to head to one of these locations and spin the sponsored Poké Stop that will be there. Spinning should get you access to at least one, but possibly all of the items in the set so if one is near you be sure to swing by (safely). Below is a list of all the cities that feature a Gucci store or pin where you can get the items.
North America
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- San Francisco
- Atlanta
- King of Prussia
- Palm Desert
- Scottsdale
- Houston
- Honolulu
- Orlando
- Paramus
- Manhasset
- Las Vegas
- Beverly Hills
- Miami
- Tysons
- Boston
- Troy
- Costa Mesa
- San Diego
- Seattle
- Dallas
- Washington DC
- Nashville
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- Milan
- Florence
- Rome
- Paris
- Cannes
- Madrid
- London
- Moscow
- Vienna
- Brussels
- Berlin
- Frankfurt
- Munich
- Kuwait City
- Monaco
- Amsterdam
- Doha
- Cape Town
- Johannesburg
- Barcelona
- Geneva
- Istanbul
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
Asia
- Bangkok
- Hong Kong
- Singapore
- Osaka
- Tokyo
- Macau
- Kanazawa
- Nagoya
- Fukuoka
- Sendai
- Yokohama
- Kobe
- Sapporo
- Hiroshima
- Kyoto
- Singapore
- Taipei
- Taichung
Latin America
- Sao Paulo
- Santiago
- Monterrey
- Mexico City
Australia
- Sydney
- Melbourne
So that’s how to get The North Face x Gucci avatar items in Pokémon GO. Stay safe out there.