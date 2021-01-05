Pokémon GO has introduced a lot of business partnerships over the last few years but the latest is truly interesting. The North Face x Gucci avatar items are now available in the mega hit mobile game, but you can’t get these from the in-game shop. Instead you have to visit an actual real world Gucci store, which are available in select cities. So, here’s all the info you need to know about how to get The North Face x Gucci avatar items in Pokémon GO.

How to Get The North Face x Gucci Avatar Items

The North Face x Gucci avatar items collection consists of various t-shirts, hats, backpacks that will be available both within Pokémon GO and in the real world. The items will be sold through Gucci stores and pins, which are pop up shops in larger cities around the world. You can find the nearest shop or pin right here.

All you need to do to get The North Face x Gucci avatar items in Pokémon GO is to head to one of these locations and spin the sponsored Poké Stop that will be there. Spinning should get you access to at least one, but possibly all of the items in the set so if one is near you be sure to swing by (safely). Below is a list of all the cities that feature a Gucci store or pin where you can get the items.

North America

Toronto

Vancouver

New York City

Los Angeles

Chicago

San Francisco

Atlanta

King of Prussia

Palm Desert

Scottsdale

Houston

Honolulu

Orlando

Paramus

Manhasset

Las Vegas

Beverly Hills

Miami

Tysons

Boston

Troy

Costa Mesa

San Diego

Seattle

Dallas

Washington DC

Nashville

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Milan

Florence

Rome

Paris

Cannes

Madrid

London

Moscow

Vienna

Brussels

Berlin

Frankfurt

Munich

Kuwait City

Monaco

Amsterdam

Doha

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Barcelona

Geneva

Istanbul

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Asia

Bangkok

Hong Kong

Singapore

Osaka

Tokyo

Macau

Kanazawa

Nagoya

Fukuoka

Sendai

Yokohama

Kobe

Sapporo

Hiroshima

Kyoto

Singapore

Taipei

Taichung

Latin America

Sao Paulo

Santiago

Monterrey

Mexico City

Australia

Sydney

Melbourne

So that’s how to get The North Face x Gucci avatar items in Pokémon GO. Stay safe out there.