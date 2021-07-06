With so many new players joining Pokémon GO in the last few months it is no surprise that questions like how to make a new friend have started to come up often. Of course, it’s a big topic of discussion lately because of the recently re-released Jump-Start Special Research story, which has tasks and rewards aimed at brand new players. But whether you’re working on that task or not, it’s good for all players to know how to make a new friend in Pokémon GO.

How to Make a New Friend in Pokémon GO

Serving as the very first task on the Jump-Start Special Research, make a new friend might seem like a simple task. And yet, so many struggle with it due to the complexity of the system and how it forces you to work with other players. It’s actually pretty easy to accomplish though, thanks to the internet. So here’s the steps for making a new friend in Pokémon GO, and then we’ll give some tips on finding those friends.

Open Pokémon GO

Tap your image in the bottom left to enter the menu

Swipe right to enter the Friends menu

Tap Add Friend

Either share your Trainer code or get theirs and enter it here

So that’s how to add friends in Pokémon GO, but how do you find other players? There’s tons of options, including staying local. There’s big subreddits and other social media groups like The Silph Road and Pokémon GO. These also have their own Discord servers you can join where trainers swap their Friend codes. You should also check Facebook and other social media for any local groups near you. Those will be a great source of new friends and also info on local events in the game.

So that’s how to make a new friend in Pokémon GO. You’ll need to do it at least twice, but the more the merrier, so try to find as many as you can.

- This article was updated on:July 6th, 2021