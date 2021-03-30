The Friend Referral system that launched in Australia a while back has now been rolled out to all Pokémon GO players worldwide (or will soon). Trainers can invite their friends to join the game for the first time, or come back after a long absence with bonuses offered if they meet certain goals. But how does this all work? Here’s how to refer friends in Pokémon GO.

How to Refer Friends

To refer friends to Pokémon GO just follow these steps.

Open the Friends menu

Tap on Invite

Copy your Referral Code

Give this code to a friend or share online

They must enter this code when creating or reactivating their account

Make sure you add the player to your friends list Give them your friend code from the Friends menu or use theirs to add them

View their player page in your friends list to see progress for bonuses and rewards

So in short you just want to give them your referral code, which they will enter when creating their account, then make sure you’re friends in Pokémon GO and you’re good to go. Now it’s just a waiting game for them to complete certain tasks which will give you and them different rewards.

How to Get Friend Referral Rewards and Bonuses

Once they have joined the game with your Pokémon GO referral code and you’ve added them as a friend you’re now linked. As they complete progress on different tasks you and they can go to your corresponding profile pages to redeem rewards for the tasks.

Referral Task Reward – New or Returning Player Reward – Referrer Hatch 3 Eggs 1 Rare Candy Galarian Farfetch’d encounter Win a Raid 1 Premium Battle Pass Bagon encounter Win 3 Raids Lapras encounter 1 Premium Battle Pass Win 20 Raids 3 Super Incubators 5 Super Incubators Catch 50 Pokémon 1 Super Incubator Darumaka encounter Catch 1000 Pokémon 3 Premium Battle Passes 3 Incenses Hatch 20 Eggs Chansey encounter Deino encounter Give buddy 50 treats 5 Rare Candies Gible encounter Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts Charizard encounter Charizard encounter Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 Mega Charizard Energy 50 Mega Charizard Energy Trade 5 Pokémon 10 Pidgey stickers 10 Pidgey stickers Make 2 new friends 10 Pikachu stickers 10 Pikachu stickers Make 100 Nice Throws Snorlax encounter 2 Super Incubators Earn 50 candies walking with a buddy 5 Premium Battle Passes 30 Rare Candies Visit Poké Stops 30 days in a row a Pokémon encounter a Pokémon encounter

So that’s how to refer friends in Pokémon GO and how to get rewards through the new friend referral program.