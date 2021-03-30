The Friend Referral system that launched in Australia a while back has now been rolled out to all Pokémon GO players worldwide (or will soon). Trainers can invite their friends to join the game for the first time, or come back after a long absence with bonuses offered if they meet certain goals. But how does this all work? Here’s how to refer friends in Pokémon GO.
How to Refer Friends
To refer friends to Pokémon GO just follow these steps.
- Open the Friends menu
- Tap on Invite
- Copy your Referral Code
- Give this code to a friend or share online
- They must enter this code when creating or reactivating their account
- Make sure you add the player to your friends list
- Give them your friend code from the Friends menu or use theirs to add them
- View their player page in your friends list to see progress for bonuses and rewards
So in short you just want to give them your referral code, which they will enter when creating their account, then make sure you’re friends in Pokémon GO and you’re good to go. Now it’s just a waiting game for them to complete certain tasks which will give you and them different rewards.
How to Get Friend Referral Rewards and Bonuses
Once they have joined the game with your Pokémon GO referral code and you’ve added them as a friend you’re now linked. As they complete progress on different tasks you and they can go to your corresponding profile pages to redeem rewards for the tasks.
|Referral Task
|Reward – New or Returning Player
|Reward – Referrer
|Hatch 3 Eggs
|1 Rare Candy
|Galarian Farfetch’d encounter
|Win a Raid
|1 Premium Battle Pass
|Bagon encounter
|Win 3 Raids
|Lapras encounter
|1 Premium Battle Pass
|Win 20 Raids
|3 Super Incubators
|5 Super Incubators
|Catch 50 Pokémon
|1 Super Incubator
|Darumaka encounter
|Catch 1000 Pokémon
|3 Premium Battle Passes
|3 Incenses
|Hatch 20 Eggs
|Chansey encounter
|Deino encounter
|Give buddy 50 treats
|5 Rare Candies
|Gible encounter
|Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts
|Charizard encounter
|Charizard encounter
|Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader
|50 Mega Charizard Energy
|50 Mega Charizard Energy
|Trade 5 Pokémon
|10 Pidgey stickers
|10 Pidgey stickers
|Make 2 new friends
|10 Pikachu stickers
|10 Pikachu stickers
|Make 100 Nice Throws
|Snorlax encounter
|2 Super Incubators
|Earn 50 candies walking with a buddy
|5 Premium Battle Passes
|30 Rare Candies
|Visit Poké Stops 30 days in a row
|a Pokémon encounter
|a Pokémon encounter
So that’s how to refer friends in Pokémon GO and how to get rewards through the new friend referral program.