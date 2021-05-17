Pokémon GO – How to Remove Frustration (May 2021)

The consequence of using the more powerful Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO is that when you catch them they only have Frustration as their Charge Attack. This useless move makes them pretty useless themselves. You can Purify them to get rid of it, but that loses the attack bonus as well. But thankfully there is a way to do it, thanks to a new event. Here’s how to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO during the Luminous Legends Y event in May 2021.

How to Remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon

Normally Purifying the Shadow Pokémon is the only way to remove Frustration. However, thanks to the Luminous Legends Y event players will have a two week time window in which they can get rid of the useless Charged Attack. So here’s how to do it, but keep reading for the finer details.

Select the Shadow Pokémon

Tap the menu button in the bottom right

Tap Items

Select Charged TM Select Elite Charged TM if you have one and want to select the move This is the only way to use a TM to get an Exclusive Move

Confirm to use the Charged TM

Frustration will be removed and replaced with a random Charged Attack

Alternatively you can open the Items menu first and select Charged TM, then choose the Pokémon you want to use it on. So that’s how to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon, but how about the answer to “when”.

When can you Remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon

The Luminous Legends Y event will allow all players to use Charged TMs (including Elite) to get rid of Frustration from their Shadow Pokémon. That event starts on Tuesday, May 18th at 10am local time and will end on Monday, May 31st at 8pm (the bonus may end on May 24th at 8pm if it is not carried over into Part 2 of the event, so try to be done by then).

And that’s when and how to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO during the Luminous Legends Y event in May 2021.