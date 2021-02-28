Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Guide – The Best Counters (March 2021)

Some of the later Pokémon generations started getting creative with their Pokémon by introducing various forces for them compared to the more basic evolutions of the early games. The fifth generation introduced in Black and White did this with the legendary Forces of Nature trio that includes Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. We’ve seen the base Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO before and now it’s back again ahead of the release of Therian Form soon for the first time. Landorus has only been in raids once before, so this Incarnate Forme Landorus raid guide will break down the best counters for March 2021.

The Best Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters in February 2021

Our complete Incarnate Forme Landorus is further down below, where we answer all of the important questions about its raids and how to beat Incarnate Forme Landorus. Before that though you need to have a team of solid counters, so here’s a list of the very best. As a Ground/Flying Pokémon, Incarnate Forme Landorus has one of the most unique typings in the game, though it also means it is very vulnerable to Ice. Water can also be useful, but Ice moves are going to be your best plan of attack here. But be sure to read below the chart to find out the rare exceptions and special cases that pop up, since so much has been added to Pokémon GO prior to March 2021.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Articuno Frost Breath Ice Beam Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche

More and more Mega Evolutions and Shadow Pokémon have been introduced since we last saw Incarnate Forme Landorus in raids, which means there are some additional options besides the basic list of Pokémon counters above. The best one here obviously is Mega Abomasnow, which can be incredibly useful with a moveset of Powder Snow and Weather Ball. Now let’s get on with the full Incarnate Forme Landorus raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Guide

Here’s some of the frequently asked questions and important tips about Incarnate Forme Landorus raids in Pokémon GO for March 2021.

When do Incarnate Forme Landorus Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Incarnate Forme Landorus will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Monday, March 1 at 8 am local time. You will have the opportunity to catch this Pokémon in raids for five days, as it will be leaving on Saturday, March 6 at 8 am local time. As always, there should be a raid hour on Wednesday, March 3 that should be exclusively Incarnate Forme Landorus if you want your best chance to get it.

How Many Players are Needed

Incarnate Forme Landorus is one of the easier five star raids due to how weak it can be to Ice attacks. If you have two players that are high level, best friends, and with the best counters, you can beat Incarnate Forme Landorus, but it isn’t recommended. As a result, we recommend having at least three or four players, especially if you are not leveled up or have the best counters.

What Weather Boosts Incarnate Forme Landorus and Counters

Incarnate Forme Landorus is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather raising his CP and making him tougher to take down. Incarnate Forme Landorus has a mix of Ground and Rock moves especially, so these will be stronger in Sunny or Partly Cloudy weather, so you might be better off taking it on outside of those if you are struggling. Fighting in Snow conditions will give Ice attacks a boost though, which can help.

What CP for 100% IVs for Incarnate Forme Landorus

Without weather boosts, Incarnate Forme Landorus will be encountered at 1965 CP to 2050 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one. In Sunny and Windy weather that range shifts to 2456 CP to 2563 CP instead, making him level 25 upon catch.

Can Incarnate Forme Landorus be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus

Yes, shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus is possible to catch in March 2021 in Pokémon GO, though shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus has been previously available as well. The odds of catching one should be somewhere in the range of one in twenty, though Niantic likes to tweak this a lot without making any announcements. You will increase the odds you get a shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus the more raids you do, so you will want to make sure to keep raiding until you finally find one.

And that’s our Incarnate Forme Landorus raid guide for March 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.