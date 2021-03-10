Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Guide – The Best Counters (March 2021)

The Season of Legends just got underway last week and have seen the Incarnate Forme for both Landorus and Tornadus over that stretch of time. With the Therian forms on the horizon, we have one more of the Incarnate Forme of the Forces of Nature trio with Thundurus. Like the other two, Incarnate Forme Thundurus has its own typing and this guide will prepare you for how to best beat it with the best counters in March 2021.

The Best Incarnate Forme Thundurus Counters in March 2021

Our complete Incarnate Forme Thundurus is further down below, where we answer all of the important questions about its raids and how to beat Incarnate Forme Thundurus. Before that though you need to have a team of solid counters, so here’s a list of the very best. As a Electric/Flying Pokémon, Incarnate Forme Thundurus has one of the rarest typings in the game, with Emolga being the only other besides the two Thundurus forms. Due to the Flying type, Incarnate Forme Thundurus shares most of the same major weaknesses as both Landorus and Tornadus, which are both Rock and Ice. But be sure to read below the chart to find out the rare exceptions and special cases that pop up, since so much has been added to Pokémon GO prior to March 2021.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide

More and more Mega Evolutions and Shadow Pokémon have been introduced since we last saw Incarnate Forme Thundurus in raids, which means there are some additional options besides the basic list of Pokémon counters above. Taking in a Shadow version of any of the above Pokémon is always going to be recommended above the regular version. The best Mega obviously is Mega Abomasnow, which can be incredibly useful with a moveset of Powder Snow and Weather Ball. Now let’s get on with the full Incarnate Forme Thundurus raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Guide

Here’s some of the frequently asked questions and important tips about Incarnate Forme Thundurus raids in Pokémon GO for March 2021.

When do Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raids Begin and End in March 2021

Incarnate Forme Thundurus will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Thursday, March 11 at 8 am local time. You will have the oppfortunity to catch this Pokémon in raids for five days, as it will be leaving on Tuesday, March 16 at 10 am local time. With this running from Thursday to Tuesday, there will unfortunately not be a raid hour for Incarnate Forme Thundurus.

How Many Players are Needed

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is one of the easier five star raids due to how weak it can be to Ice and Rock attacks. If you have two players that are high level, best friends, and with the best counters, you can beat Incarnate Forme Thundurus, but it isn’t recommended. As a result, we recommend having at least three or four players, especially if you are not leveled up or have the best counters.

What Weather Boosts Incarnate Forme Thundurus and Counters

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is boosted by Rainy and Windy weather raising his CP and making him tougher to take down. Incarnate Forme Thundurus’ Electric moves will be especially strong in Rainy weather, so you might be better off taking it on outside of those if you are struggling. Fighting in Snow or Party Cloudy conditions will give Ice and Rock attacks a boost respectively though, which can help.

What CP for 100% IVs for Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Without weather boosts, Incarnate Forme Thundurus will be encountered at 1828 CP to 1911 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one. In Sunny and Windy weather that range shifts to 2285 CP to 2389 CP instead, making him level 25 upon catch.

Can Incarnate Forme Thundurus be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Yes, shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus is possible to catch in March 2021 in Pokémon GO, though shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus has been available in the past as well. The odds of catching one should be around one in twenty, though Niantic likes to change this a lot without making any announcements. You will increase the odds you get a shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus the more raids you take part in, so keep trying until you finally obtain one.

And that’s our Incarnate Forme Thundurus raid guide for March 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.