Pokémon GO – Is the Roasted Berries Ticket Worth it (Tepig Community Day)

July 2021 is a packed month for Pokémon GO so it starts off with an event on the very first weekend with Tepig Community Day and the Roasted Berries ticket Special Research quest. This optional portion of the event costs just $1 but offers quite a bit of premium items as a reward. At least, it will if it follows the latest trends. We won’t know the full rewards for another day or two, but for now we can offer our advice based on previous events. So, is the Roasted Berries ticket worth it for Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO?

Is the Roasted Berries Ticket Worth it

Should you buy the Tepig Community Day ticket, titled Roasted Berries? That’s the question on every Pokémon GO player’s mind as the ticket launches on the in-game shop (it might not be available right when you read this so check again later if so). These ticketed Special Research quests have seen a lot of changes over the last few months so it’s an important question to ask. Even at its lowest, it usually delivered more than $1’s worth of items, but sometimes those items were less useful to some players, making it easily skippable.

However, with the last few the Community Day tickets have gotten back into the swing of things and are offering quite a few useful and valuable items on top of the additional, and high IV floored, encounters with the featured Pokémon. Here’s what players got out of the last CD ticket, Just a Nibble: 15 Poké, Great, and Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, a Rocket Radar, 2 Rare Candy, 100 Gible Candy, 2 Incense, a Lucky Egg, 5,000 Stardust, and 7,500 XP. This is in addition to 4 Gible encounters, a Gabite encounter, and a Garchomp encounter with all of the Candy those offer.

So that was quite a bit of useful stuff for just $1 and the Roasted Berries ticket is expected to deliver similar results. If you just replace the Gible encounters and Candy with Tepig you should have a good idea of what to expect from the Tepig Community Day ticket. Of course, with Tepig being a rarer spawn you also need to ask yourself how much you’ll be playing during the event, which takes place on Saturday, July 3rd. If you plan to play for a few hours then the Roasted Berries ticket is likely worth buying for you. Otherwise we would suggest waiting till the event begins and buying it only if you find yourself playing for a good portion of time.

So that’s our thoughts on the question of is the Roasted Berries ticket worth it in Pokémon GO. Check back closer to Tepig Community Day for the full rundown of the tasks and rewards offered by the Special Research if you want more info.