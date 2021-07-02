Pokémon GO – Roasted Berries Research Tasks and Rewards (Tepig Community Day)

While the month only just began it’s already time for Tepig Community Day and its ticketed Roasted Berries Special Research in Pokémon GO. This set of tasks and rewards will serve to enhance the day’s event, focusing on the featured Pokémon Tepig. If you complete them all you will end up with quite a few worthwhile items. While you have an unlimited amount of time to complete it, you’ll want to finish it during Tepig Community Day since it will be much easier. To help here’s all of the Roasted Berries research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Roasted Berries Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Listed below are all of the tasks you must complete to finish the Roasted Berries Special Research story during Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO. Unlike the recent Bidoof quest, this one won’t branch and offer different choices. Expect that mechanic to return for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 though. So just follow along and finish up all of the tasks while it’s easy to accomplish so that you end up with all of the valuable rewards, including all of those chances to catch Shiny Tepig with high IVs.

Stage 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Tepig – Tepig encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Tepig Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Tepig encounter, and an Incense

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Tepig – 30 Tepig Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Pignite encounter

Evolve 3 Tepig – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Tepig encounter, and an Incense

Stage 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Tepig Candy

Evolve 1 Gabite – a Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward – Tepig encounter

Claim Reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, an Emboar encounter, and 2 Rare Candy

And that’s all of the Roasted Berries research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO. Given the increase in premium items in the last few months it seems like Tepig Community Day follows the trend of offering value for the $1 ticket you must purchase to complete it.