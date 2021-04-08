Pokémon GO – Is the ‘Snivy in the Sunshine’ Ticket Worth it

Snivy Community Day is coming up this weekend in Pokémon GO which means it’s time to decide whether to buy the Snivy in the Sunshine ticket which should be available soon in the in-game shop. This $1 item is offered every CD, giving players a Special Research quest that’s full of useful items. However, things have been changing a lot lately with some fans upset by recent rewards. So, is the ‘Snivy in Sunshine’ ticket worth it?

Is the ‘Snivy in the Sunshine’ Ticket Worth it

Coming in at just a dollar, or your local equivalent, the Community Day tickets are usually worth the value. However, recent CD tickets have offered diminished rewards as compared to earlier offerings. Will Snivy in the Sunshine be the same? It’s very possible, even likely. So if you haven’t followed the recent Community Days for Fletchling and Roselia you might have to lower your expectations.

However, even with the lowered reward value, there’s no doubt that players will receive more than a dollar’s worth of value out of the ticket, if they’ll be playing on Snivy Community Day. The biggest benefit is the additional encounters with Snivy and his evolved forms, with boosted shiny odds and guaranteed IV levels. So if you’re searching for the perfect Snivy for use in raids and PvP battles then the Snivy in the Sunshine ticket is probably worth it to you.

But if you want more than just some additional Snivy encounters, and want to be sure you get more useful items out of your investment then you may want to wait until we know the full rewards, which we’ll link to here when it is available. However, we can theorize on what will be offered which can give you an idea of if the Snivy in the Sunshine ticket is worth it.

Snivy in the Sunshine – What are the Rewards

We’ll update here when we have the full rewards for the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research quest. Until then though, we can guess at what will be offered based on last month’s Community Day ticket. Here’s the full rewards from that…

20 Poké Balls, 20 Great Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Golden Razz Berries, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, a Rocket Radar, 2 Rare Candy, 60 Fletchling Candy, 2 Fletchling encounters, 2 Fletchinder encounters, 2 Talonflame encounters, 3,000 Stardust, and 6,000 XP

If you swap out Snivy and his evolved forms for Fletchling then you probably have a list of the rewards for this new CD ticket. The Rocket Radar is the only thing really lifting the Snivy in the Sunshine ticket to a level where it’s safe to say it is worth the $1 entry fee. Previous tickets gave players Incense and other paid items as rewards, but those have been dropped and more common items have taken their place. So if the above doesn’t benefit or interest you then you might want to skip it this time and hope the rewards get better in future events.

Should You Buy the ‘Snivy in the Sunshine’ Community Day Ticket

So all of that brings us to the ultimate question of should you buy the Snivy in the Sunshine ticket. If you’ll be playing throughout the six hour long event and want more things to do while getting more Snivy encounters and Candy then yes. Otherwise I’d recommend more caution than previous Community Day tickets. The rewards have been getting steadily worse each month, and players now only receive a few rewards that are truly worth the money. Even with such a low price many players have been disappointed. If you aren’t sure that the above would be worth it to you then waiting to see the full rewards is the best course of action.

So that’s our thoughts on the big question of is the ‘Snivy in Sunshine’ ticket worth it. Check back closer to the event and we should have the full, official reward list and you can decide then if you’re still not sure.