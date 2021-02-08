Pokémon GO Love Cup Guide – Best Pokémon for Your Team, Lunar New Year 2021

The Lunar New Year Event 2021 is just around the corner, but before the fetivities begin there’s one aspect of the celebration players can join today. The Love Cup will be launching soon in Pokémon GO. But while the other leagues let you pick from a wide selection as long as they meet the CP cutoff, the Love Cup has its own rules. We break it all down below in our Pokémon GO Love Cup guide, showing you the best Pokémon for your team among those that are allowed. But first, when does the Love Cup start and end?

When is the Love Cup, When does it End

The Love Cup will begin on Monday, February 8th at 1pm Pacific Time, so adjust accordingly for your time zone. It will last exactly one week, ending on Monday, February 15th at 1pm PT. Along with the Love Cup there will be the Master League and Premier Cup, which we will have separate guides for as well, so watch for those.

What Pokémon are Allowed in the Love Cup

Below is a list of all of the Pokémon allowed in the Love Cup during the Lunar New Year Event 2021. The basic parameters are that they must be 1500 CP or below and be officially viewed as a red or pink Pokémon by the official Pokédex. And no Legendary or Mythical Pokémon allowed, unfortunately. So Mew is right out. It’s a long list, so if you just want to know the best for your team go ahead and scroll below.

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Goldeen

Seaking

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Ledyba

Ledian

Ariados

Yanma

Scizor

Slugma

Magcargo

Octillery

Delibird

Porygon2

Magby

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Wurmple

Medicham

Carvanha

Camerupt

Solrock

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Kricketot

Kricketune

Trash Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Wormadam

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Wash Rotom

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Pansear

Simisear

Throh

Venipede

Scolipede

Krookodile

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Dwebble

Crustle

Autumn Form Deerling

Spring Form Deerling

Shelmet

Accelgor

Pawniard

Bisharp

Braviary

Heatmor

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Exeggcute

Lickitung

Happiny

Chansey

Mr. Mime

Mime Jr.

Porygon

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Flaaffy

Hoppip

Slowking

Snubbull

Corsola

Smoochum

Miltank

Blissey

Whismur

Skitty

Milotic

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Cherubi

Sunny Form Cherrim

Lickilicky

Audino

Alomomola

Scrafty

But which of these are the very best? Which should you choose for your Love Cup team? We have some ideas below.

The Best Pokémon for Love Cup – Lunar New Year 2021

So while there’s a lot of rules for which Pokémon are allowed in the Love Cup for Lunar New Year 2021, there are a few standout favorites. Of course, the meta will change as the GO Battle League proceeds, so be ready to mix things up based on what you’re seeing and how your team is doing. For example, almost every team will have a strong Fairy type attacker since there are so many. So you want to have a good Fairy counter in your team, which you can find in the chart below.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Strong Against Weak to Wigglytuff Fairy Charm Ice Beam and Play Rough Dragon, Ghost, Bug, Dark Poison, Steel Clefable Fairy Charm Meteor Mash and Psychic Dragon, Ghost, Bug, Dark Poison, Steel Alomomola Water Waterfall Hydro Pump or Psychic Water, Steel, Ice, Fire Electric, Grass Charizard or Charmeleon Fire and Flying Fire Spin Blast Burn or Fire Punch Grass, Bug, Steel, Ground, Fire, Fighting, Fairy Rock, Electric, Water Magcargo Fire and Rock Rock Throw or Ember Stone Edge or Overheat Fire, Poison, Normal, Ice, Flying, Fairy, Bug Ground, Water, Fighting, Rock Electrode Electric Volt Switch Discharge Steel, Flying, Electric Ground Vileplume Grass and Poison Acid Sludge Bomb and Moonblast Grass, Water, Fighting, Fairy, Electric Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic Scrafty Dark and Fighting Counter or Snarl Foul Play Dark, Rock, Psychic, Ghost Fairy, Fighting, Flying Lickilicky Normal Lick Body Slam Ghost Fighting Medicham Fighting and Psychic Counter Dynamic Punch and Psychic Rock, Fighting Fairy, Flying, Ghost

So those are some of the best Pokémon in the Love Cup during the Lunar New Year Event 2021. Your team should start here, picking one or two then fill in gaps in terms of your strengths and weaknesses as you can. The available Pokémon pool is small, so you can focus on what you’re seeing and how your fights are turning out as you learn more and the meta shifts throughout the week.