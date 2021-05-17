Pokémon GO Luminous Legends Y Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

With the end of the last event it’s time for Luminous Legends Y to begin in Pokémon GO. Shifting from Fairy to Dark type and the debut of Yveltal in Legendary riads, players have a big week or two ahead. But to enjoy everything that this celebration has to offer you need to know what’s going on. What are the bonuses, and what things should you be doing. We break it all down in this Luminous Legends Y event guide for Pokémon GO.

Luminous Legends Y Event Guide – May 2021

Below we break down everything you need to know about the Luminous Legends Y event in Pokémon GO for May 2021. There’s a lot going on, with the event’s bonuses split into two parts.

What are the Luminous Legends Y Bonuses

The Luminous Legends Y event is split into two separate parts, with the Global Challenge in the first half having an effect on the second. Here’s all of the bonuses in each part, though we don’t have confirmation on which aspects of the first part will simply carry over into Part 2.

Luminous Legends Y Bonuses Part 1

Yveltal debuts in 5-Star raids

A Team GO Rocket themed Timed Research quest Rewards Galarian Zigzagoon Can be shiny if the Global Challenge is met and encountered during Part 2

Use a Charged TM to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon

Event exclusive AR mapping Field Research tasks Encounter Galarian Zigzagoon

A Global Challenge to unlock rewards in Part 2 Collectively defeat Team GO Rocket 25 million times Unlocks listed below



Luminous Legends Y Bonuses Part 2

Sylveon debuts as an Eevee evolution

Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon in 3-Star raids

Event exclusive Field Research tasks Encounters with Eevee and its evolutions

Exclusive AR mapping tasks Reward Poffins

Sylveon avatar items in the in-game shop

If Global Challenge met 3x Catch XP Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon Galarian Zigzagoon in 1-Star raids



Along with this, each part will see unique Pokémon species spawning more frequently in the wild.

What Pokémon are Spawning in the Wild

Part 1 of Luminous Legends will focus on Dark-type Pokémon while Part 2 brings back some Fairy types. Here’s the spawns we know are coming, but more may be added once the event starts going live in more places.

Luminous Legends Y Part 1 Spawns

Houndour (can be shiny)

Carvanha (can be shiny)

Luminous Legends Y Part 2 Spawns

Eevee (can be shiny)

Ralts (can be shiny)

Spritzee

Swirlix

But what about the Pokémon you can get from eggs?

What Pokémon are Hatching from Eggs

Here’s the Pokémon that will hatch from eggs during each part of the latest event.

Luminous Legends Y Part 1 Egg Hatches

7 km Eggs Alolan Rattata (can be shiny) Alolan Meowth (can be shiny) Alolan Grimer (can be shiny) Sneasel (can be shiny) Poochyena (can be shiny) Stunky Purrloin

12 km Eggs Qwilfish (can be shiny) Larviatar (can be shiny) Absol (can be shiny) Skorupi (can be shiny) Sandile Scraggy Pawniard Vullaby Deino (can be shiny) Pancham



Luminous Legends Y Part 2 Egg Hatches

7 km Eggs Eevee (can be shiny) Cleffa (can be shiny) Igglybuff (can be shiny) Togepi (can be shiny) Azurill (can be shiny) Spritzee Swirlix



And that’s our Luminous Legends Y event guide for Pokémon GO. We will be updating this guide as the event unfolds, so check back for potential updates throughout.