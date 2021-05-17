Pokémon GO Luminous Legends Y Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

With the end of the last event it’s time for Luminous Legends Y to begin in Pokémon GO. Shifting from Fairy to Dark type and the debut of Yveltal in Legendary riads, players have a big week or two ahead. But to enjoy everything that this celebration has to offer you need to know what’s going on. What are the bonuses, and what things should you be doing. We break it all down in this Luminous Legends Y event guide for Pokémon GO.
Luminous Legends Y Event Guide – May 2021
Below we break down everything you need to know about the Luminous Legends Y event in Pokémon GO for May 2021. There’s a lot going on, with the event’s bonuses split into two parts.
What are the Luminous Legends Y Bonuses
The Luminous Legends Y event is split into two separate parts, with the Global Challenge in the first half having an effect on the second. Here’s all of the bonuses in each part, though we don’t have confirmation on which aspects of the first part will simply carry over into Part 2.
Luminous Legends Y Bonuses Part 1
- Yveltal debuts in 5-Star raids
- A Team GO Rocket themed Timed Research quest
- Rewards Galarian Zigzagoon
- Can be shiny if the Global Challenge is met and encountered during Part 2
- Use a Charged TM to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon
- Event exclusive AR mapping Field Research tasks
- Encounter Galarian Zigzagoon
- A Global Challenge to unlock rewards in Part 2
- Collectively defeat Team GO Rocket 25 million times
- Unlocks listed below
Luminous Legends Y Bonuses Part 2
- Sylveon debuts as an Eevee evolution
- Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon in 3-Star raids
- Event exclusive Field Research tasks
- Encounters with Eevee and its evolutions
- Exclusive AR mapping tasks
- Reward Poffins
- Sylveon avatar items in the in-game shop
- If Global Challenge met
- 3x Catch XP
- Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Zigzagoon in 1-Star raids
Along with this, each part will see unique Pokémon species spawning more frequently in the wild.
What Pokémon are Spawning in the Wild
Part 1 of Luminous Legends will focus on Dark-type Pokémon while Part 2 brings back some Fairy types. Here’s the spawns we know are coming, but more may be added once the event starts going live in more places.
Luminous Legends Y Part 1 Spawns
- Houndour (can be shiny)
- Carvanha (can be shiny)
Luminous Legends Y Part 2 Spawns
- Eevee (can be shiny)
- Ralts (can be shiny)
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
But what about the Pokémon you can get from eggs?
What Pokémon are Hatching from Eggs
Here’s the Pokémon that will hatch from eggs during each part of the latest event.
Luminous Legends Y Part 1 Egg Hatches
- 7 km Eggs
- Alolan Rattata (can be shiny)
- Alolan Meowth (can be shiny)
- Alolan Grimer (can be shiny)
- Sneasel (can be shiny)
- Poochyena (can be shiny)
- Stunky
- Purrloin
- 12 km Eggs
- Qwilfish (can be shiny)
- Larviatar (can be shiny)
- Absol (can be shiny)
- Skorupi (can be shiny)
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Pawniard
- Vullaby
- Deino (can be shiny)
- Pancham
Luminous Legends Y Part 2 Egg Hatches
- 7 km Eggs
- Eevee (can be shiny)
- Cleffa (can be shiny)
- Igglybuff (can be shiny)
- Togepi (can be shiny)
- Azurill (can be shiny)
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
And that’s our Luminous Legends Y event guide for Pokémon GO. We will be updating this guide as the event unfolds, so check back for potential updates throughout.