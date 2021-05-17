Pokémon GO Luminous Legends Y Field Research Rewards

Along with the launch of the event come new Luminous Legends Y Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon GO. Spinning Poké Stops during the event can give you the tasks we lay out below, along with the reward listed. Many of these offer solid shiny chances, so you won’t want to miss out. To help you know which to complete and which to delete here are the Pokémon GO Luminous Legends Y Field Research tasks and rewards.

Luminous Legends Y Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Listed below are all of the event exclusive Field Research tasks and their rewards for the Luminous Legends Y event in Pokémon GO, going on in late May 2021. Focused on Team GO Rocket and Dark-type Pokémon, the tasks can be difficult, often requiring items like the Rocket Radar. But if the reward isn’t worth it to you, you can always just delete it and look for another. So make sure you reference the rewards to see if it’s worth completing for you.

You’ll know it is related to the Luminous Legends Y event if you receive it during the event and it is highlighted in yellow with an “event” tag on it.

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – Skorupi encounter (can be shiny)

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – Spritzee or Swirlix encounter

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter Can be shiny after 10am on May 25 if Global Challenge is met

Win 2 Raids – a Pokémon encounter

And that’s all of the Luminous Legends Y Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO. This event lasts for one week before part 2 begins. There may be additional tasks and rewards then, so check back for any updates as the celebration unfolds around the world. For more on the event and its various Research tasks check out the full linked event guide above.