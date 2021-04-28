Pokémon GO – ‘New Pokémon Snap Celebration’ Field Research Guide

A brand new set of Field Research tasks and rewards has arrived thanks to the New Pokémon Snap Celebration event in Pokémon GO. Players will have the next few days to receive these from Poké Stops with themed rewards based on the event. This is a celebration of the release of the latest Snap game on Nintendo Switch, so expect encounters based on creatures found in the new Lental region of the game. To help you decide which to keep and which to delete, here’s our New Pokémon Snap Celebration Field Research guide with all of the tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO.

New Pokémon Snap Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below we have listed out each of the Field Research tasks you can receive during the New Pokémon Snap Celebration event in Pokémon GO, along with their rewards. You’ll know you have received an event-exclusive tasks if it is marked with a yellow-ish border and an “event” tag. If you like the reward listed for it then you should try to complete it. You can finish and redeem them any time during or after the event, but many will be tough to complete once the celebration is over. Try to finish them up while you can and redeem them for their rewards.

Note: All rewards can be shiny

Take 1 snapshot of Wild Pokémon – 3 Pinap Berries or 3 Razz Berries

Take 5 snapshots of Wild Pokémon – Dodrio or Skarmory encounter

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – Wurmple, Croagunk, or Stunfisk encounters

Use 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Lapras or Skarmory encounter

And that’s our New Pokémon Snap Celebration Field Research guide, including all of the tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO. There’s plenty more coming from this and other events though, so be sure to watch for more guides and be ready to play a lot in the coming weeks and months ahead.