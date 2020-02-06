If you’re a long time player of Pokèmon GO then you’re very familiar with shiny Pokèmon. These very rare color variants are a key part of the “gotta catch em all” mentality behind the entire franchise. But while the main line games offer shiny versions of every single character in the game, Pokèmon GO is more selective. Shiny characters weren’t added till later and are rolled out in batches or as part of special events. This leads to some confusion from players as they try to remember all the creatures they need to shiny check. To help, here’s the answer to which Pokèmon can be shiny in Pokèmon GO.
Pokèmon GO Shiny List – Which Pokèmon can be Shiny
I’m listing in alphabetical order rather than Pokedex entry number, so hopefully it’s easier to search and check. Many of these are evolved forms, which can only be gained via evolution unless it’s part of an event.Here’s the Pokèmon GO shiny list!
Abomasnow
Absol
Aerodactyl
Aggron
Aipom
Alakazam
Alolan Diglett
Alolan Dugtrio
Alolan Exeggutor
Alolan Geodude
Alolan Golem
Alolan Graveler
Alolan Grimer
Alolan Marowak
Alolan Meowth
Alolan Muk
Alolan Ninetales
Alolan Persian
Alolan Raichu
Alolan Raticate
Alolan Rattata
Alolan Sandshrew
Alolan Sandslash
Alolan Vulpix
Altaria
Ambipom
Ampharos
Anorith
Arbok
Arcanine
Armaldo
Aron
Articuno
Azumarill
Azurill
Bagon
Banette
Barboach
Bayleef
Beldum
Bellossom
Blastoise
Blaziken
Bonsly
Bronzong
Bronzor
Budew
Bulbasaur
Buneary
Burmy
Butterfree
Carvanha
Castform
Caterpie
Charizard
Charmander
Charmeleon
Chikorita
Cinccino
Clamperl
Clefable
Clefairy
Cleffa
Cloyster
Cofagrigus
Combusken
Cradily
Cresselia
Crobat
Croconaw
Cubone
Cyndaquil
Delibird
Dewgong
Diglett
Dragonair
Dragonite
Dratini
Drifblim
Drifloon
Drowzee
Dugtrio
Dusclops
Dusknoir
Duskull
Eevee
Ekans
Electabuzz
Electivire
Electrike
Elekid
Entei
Espeon
Farfetch’d
Feebas
Feraligatr
Flaaffy
Flareon
Flygon
Forretress
Froslass
Furret
Gabite
Gallade
Garchomp
Gardevoir
Gastly
Gengar
Geodude
Gible
Giratina – Altered Forme
Glaceon
Glalie
Gligar
Gliscor
Gloom
Golduck
Golem
Gorebyss
Granbull
Graveler
Grimer
Grotle
Groudon
Grovyle
Growlithe
Grumpig
Gyarados
Hariyama
Haunter
Heatran
Herdier
Honchkrow
Ho-Oh
Horsea
Houndoom
Houndour
Huntail
Hypno
Igglybuff
Ivysaur
Jigglypuff
Jolteon
Jynx
Kabuto
Kabutops
Kadabra
Kangaskhan
Kingdra
Kingler
Kirlia
Koffing
Krabby
Kyogre
Lairon
Lapras
Larvitar
Latias
Latios
Leafeon
Lileep
Lillipup
Linoone
Lombre
Lopunny
Lotad
Ludicolo
Lugia
Lunatone
Luvdisc
Luxio
Luxray
Machamp
Machoke
Machop
Magby
Magikarp
Magmar
Magmortar
Magnemite
Magneton
Magnezone
Makuhita
Mamoswine
Manectric
Mankey
Mareep
Marill
Marowak
Marshtomp
Mawile
Medicham
Meditite
Meganium
Melmetal
Meltan
Metagross
Metang
Metapod
Mightyena
Milotic
Mime Jr.
Minccino
Minun
Misdreavus
Mismagius
Moltres
Mr. Mime
Mudkip
Muk
Murkrow
Natu
Nidoking
Nidoqueen
Nidoran♀
Nidoran♂
Nidorina
Nidorino
Oddish
Omanyte
Omastar
Onix
Patrat
Pelipper
Pichu
Pidgeot
Pidgeotto
Pidgey
Pikachu
Piloswine
Pineco
Pinsir
Plusle
Politoed
Poliwag
Poliwhirl
Poliwrath
Ponyta
Poochyena
Primeape
Psyduck
Pupitar
Quilava
Raichu
Raikou
Ralts
Rapidash
Raticate
Rattata
Rayquaza
Regice
Regirock
Registeel
Roselia
Roserade
Sableye
Salamence
Sandshrew
Sandslash
Sceptile
Scizor
Scyther
Seadra
Seel
Sentret
Seviper
Sharpedo
Shelgon
Shellder
Shinx
Shuckle
Shuppet
Skarmory
Slaking
Slakoth
Smoochum
Sneasel
Snorunt
Snubbull
Solrock
Spinda
Spoink
Squirtle
Stantler
Steelix
Stoutland
Sudowoodo
Sunflora
Sunkern
Swablu
Swampert
Swellow
Swinub
Taillow
Tauros
Tentacool
Tentacruel
Togekiss
Togepi
Togetic
Torchic
Torterra
Totodile
Trapinch
Treecko
Turtwig
Typhlosion
Tyranitar
Umbreon
Vaporeon
Venusaur
Vibrava
Vigoroth
Vileplume
Wailmer
Wailord
Wartortle
Weavile
Weezing
Whiscash
Wigglytuff
Wingull
Wobbuffet
Wurmple
Wynaut
Xatu
Yamask
Yanma
Yanmega
Zangoose
Zapdos
Zigzagoon
Zubat
This list is up to date up to February 2020. Check for future changes and updates as needed.