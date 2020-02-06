If you’re a long time player of Pokèmon GO then you’re very familiar with shiny Pokèmon. These very rare color variants are a key part of the “gotta catch em all” mentality behind the entire franchise. But while the main line games offer shiny versions of every single character in the game, Pokèmon GO is more selective. Shiny characters weren’t added till later and are rolled out in batches or as part of special events. This leads to some confusion from players as they try to remember all the creatures they need to shiny check. To help, here’s the answer to which Pokèmon can be shiny in Pokèmon GO.

Pokèmon GO Shiny List – Which Pokèmon can be Shiny

I’m listing in alphabetical order rather than Pokedex entry number, so hopefully it’s easier to search and check. Many of these are evolved forms, which can only be gained via evolution unless it’s part of an event.Here’s the Pokèmon GO shiny list!

Abomasnow

Absol

Aerodactyl

Aggron

Aipom

Alakazam

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Golem

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Marowak

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Muk

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Persian

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Vulpix

Altaria

Ambipom

Ampharos

Anorith

Arbok

Arcanine

Armaldo

Aron

Articuno

Azumarill

Azurill

Bagon

Banette

Barboach

Bayleef

Beldum

Bellossom

Blastoise

Blaziken

Bonsly

Bronzong

Bronzor

Budew

Bulbasaur

Buneary

Burmy

Butterfree

Carvanha

Castform

Caterpie

Charizard

Charmander

Charmeleon

Chikorita

Cinccino

Clamperl

Clefable

Clefairy

Cleffa

Cloyster

Cofagrigus

Combusken

Cradily

Cresselia

Crobat

Croconaw

Cubone

Cyndaquil

Delibird

Dewgong

Diglett

Dragonair

Dragonite

Dratini

Drifblim

Drifloon

Drowzee

Dugtrio

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Duskull

Eevee

Ekans

Electabuzz

Electivire

Electrike

Elekid

Entei

Espeon

Farfetch’d

Feebas

Feraligatr

Flaaffy

Flareon

Flygon

Forretress

Froslass

Furret

Gabite

Gallade

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Gastly

Gengar

Geodude

Gible

Giratina – Altered Forme

Glaceon

Glalie

Gligar

Gliscor

Gloom

Golduck

Golem

Gorebyss

Granbull

Graveler

Grimer

Grotle

Groudon

Grovyle

Growlithe

Grumpig

Gyarados

Hariyama

Haunter

Heatran

Herdier

Honchkrow

Ho-Oh

Horsea

Houndoom

Houndour

Huntail

Hypno

Igglybuff

Ivysaur

Jigglypuff

Jolteon

Jynx

Kabuto

Kabutops

Kadabra

Kangaskhan

Kingdra

Kingler

Kirlia

Koffing

Krabby

Kyogre

Lairon

Lapras

Larvitar

Latias

Latios

Leafeon

Lileep

Lillipup

Linoone

Lombre

Lopunny

Lotad

Ludicolo

Lugia

Lunatone

Luvdisc

Luxio

Luxray

Machamp

Machoke

Machop

Magby

Magikarp

Magmar

Magmortar

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Makuhita

Mamoswine

Manectric

Mankey

Mareep

Marill

Marowak

Marshtomp

Mawile

Medicham

Meditite

Meganium

Melmetal

Meltan

Metagross

Metang

Metapod

Mightyena

Milotic

Mime Jr.

Minccino

Minun

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Moltres

Mr. Mime

Mudkip

Muk

Murkrow

Natu

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Nidorina

Nidorino

Oddish

Omanyte

Omastar

Onix

Patrat

Pelipper

Pichu

Pidgeot

Pidgeotto

Pidgey

Pikachu

Piloswine

Pineco

Pinsir

Plusle

Politoed

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Ponyta

Poochyena

Primeape

Psyduck

Pupitar

Quilava

Raichu

Raikou

Ralts

Rapidash

Raticate

Rattata

Rayquaza

Regice

Regirock

Registeel

Roselia

Roserade

Sableye

Salamence

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Sceptile

Scizor

Scyther

Seadra

Seel

Sentret

Seviper

Sharpedo

Shelgon

Shellder

Shinx

Shuckle

Shuppet

Skarmory

Slaking

Slakoth

Smoochum

Sneasel

Snorunt

Snubbull

Solrock

Spinda

Spoink

Squirtle

Stantler

Steelix

Stoutland

Sudowoodo

Sunflora

Sunkern

Swablu

Swampert

Swellow

Swinub

Taillow

Tauros

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Togekiss

Togepi

Togetic

Torchic

Torterra

Totodile

Trapinch

Treecko

Turtwig

Typhlosion

Tyranitar

Umbreon

Vaporeon

Venusaur

Vibrava

Vigoroth

Vileplume

Wailmer

Wailord

Wartortle

Weavile

Weezing

Whiscash

Wigglytuff

Wingull

Wobbuffet

Wurmple

Wynaut

Xatu

Yamask

Yanma

Yanmega

Zangoose

Zapdos

Zigzagoon

Zubat

This list is up to date up to February 2020. Check for future changes and updates as needed.