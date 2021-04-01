Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour Schedule – April 2021

Every week in Pokémon GO players get to join in for a new Spotlight Hour where one species spawns more frequently than normal and another bonus is activated. Each month we get a new set of these, with one arriving every Tuesday during the month. For your reference we’ve collected all the current and a few of the previous month’s info down below. So here’s the Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2021 in Pokémon GO.

Spotlight Hour Schedule for April 2021

Here’s the full set of Spotlight Hours in April 2021 for Pokémon GO. There’s some nice bonuses and a few rare species you’ll definitely want to jump on and catch. This is especially true if they can be shiny. We’ve marked any shiny capable Pokémon with (shiny) for your reference. All Spotlight Hours fall on Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

April 6th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Buneary (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

April 13th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Mankey (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP

April 20th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Grimer (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

April 27th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Finneon

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

So that’s the Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2021 in Pokémon GO. Some quality chances to catch shiny characters are in there, even if it closes on a down note for the hunters out there. But how does it compare to previous months? We have archived the last few down below for your reference.

Note: The (shiny) designation was accurate at the time and will not be changed to reflect current availability.

Previous Month Spotlight Hours

Spotlight Hour Schedule for March 2021

March 2nd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Krabby (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

March 9th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Drowzee (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP

March 16th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Voltorb (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

March 23rd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Surskit

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

March 30th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Slugma

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

Spotlight Hour – February 2021 Schedule

February 2nd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Ekans (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP

February 9th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Miltank (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

February 16th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Luvdisc (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

February 23rd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Pikachu (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

Spotlight Hour – January 2021 Schedule

January 5th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Lillipup (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

January 11th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

This was a makeup event for technical issues during last month’s Snover Spotlight Hour.

Featured Pokémon: Snover (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

January 12th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Drifloon (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

January 19th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Shroomish

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

January 26th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Phanpy

Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

And that’s the 2021 Spotlight Hour schedules so far. Check back next month for an update.