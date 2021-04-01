Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour Schedule – April 2021

Every week in Pokémon GO players get to join in for a new Spotlight Hour where one species spawns more frequently than normal and another bonus is activated. Each month we get a new set of these, with one arriving every Tuesday during the month. For your reference we’ve collected all the current and a few of the previous month’s info down below. So here’s the Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2021 in Pokémon GO.
Spotlight Hour Schedule for April 2021
Here’s the full set of Spotlight Hours in April 2021 for Pokémon GO. There’s some nice bonuses and a few rare species you’ll definitely want to jump on and catch. This is especially true if they can be shiny. We’ve marked any shiny capable Pokémon with (shiny) for your reference. All Spotlight Hours fall on Tuesday unless otherwise noted.
April 6th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Buneary (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy
April 13th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Mankey (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP
April 20th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Grimer (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust
April 27th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Finneon
Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP
So that’s the Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2021 in Pokémon GO. Some quality chances to catch shiny characters are in there, even if it closes on a down note for the hunters out there. But how does it compare to previous months? We have archived the last few down below for your reference.
Note: The (shiny) designation was accurate at the time and will not be changed to reflect current availability.
Previous Month Spotlight Hours
Spotlight Hour Schedule for March 2021
March 2nd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Krabby (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy
March 9th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Drowzee (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP
March 16th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Voltorb (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust
March 23rd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Surskit
Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP
March 30th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Slugma
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy
Spotlight Hour – February 2021 Schedule
February 2nd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Ekans (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP
February 9th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Miltank (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust
February 16th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Luvdisc (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP
February 23rd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Pikachu (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy
Spotlight Hour – January 2021 Schedule
January 5th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Lillipup (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust
January 11th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
This was a makeup event for technical issues during last month’s Snover Spotlight Hour.
Featured Pokémon: Snover (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust
January 12th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Drifloon (shiny)
Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP
January 19th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Shroomish
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy
January 26th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Phanpy
Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy
And that’s the 2021 Spotlight Hour schedules so far. Check back next month for an update.