July 2021 is just around the corner, so now is the time to break down the Spotlight Hour schedule in Pokémon GO. Just announced by Niantic, it’s a throwback sort of month, with the original Gen 1 starters taking center stage for most of the month. Of course, this means there will be a lot of shiny opportunities along with the big bonuses for the hour long events. To plan out your month, here’s the Spotlight Hour Schedule for July 2021 in Pokémon GO.

Spotlight Hour Schedule for July 2021

Below are all four of the Spotlight Hour events for July 2021 in Pokémon GO. Starting off with the first three starter Pokémon, the month seems to be all about celebrating the whole franchise and Pokémon GO itself. The mobile hit released five years ago and Pokémon as a whole is now 25 years old. So it makes sense to revisit Gen 1, and with so many shiny chances players will surely want to jump on for the hour.

July 6th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Bulbasaur

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

Can Bulbasaur be shiny – Yes

July 13th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Charmander

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

Can Charmander be shiny – Yes

July 20th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Squirtle

Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

Can Squirtle be shiny – Yes

July 27th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Natu

Special Bonus: 2x Evolution XP

Can Natu be shiny – Yes

Four weeks of events and four chances to catch shiny Pokémon. So while you get to have your Gen 1 nostalgia you also get to enjoy the big bonuses. Of course, there’s a ton more going on in July for this game, including GO Fest 2021. Watch for more info on all of those events and more, but for now just bookmark this Spotlight Hour schedule for July 2021 in Pokémon GO and come back before each event to prepare.