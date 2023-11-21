Pokemon GO Stardust Farming 2022: Best Ways to Get Stardust Fast

Your best friend for farming Stardust in Pokemon Go.

November 21st, 2023 by Noah Nelson , Diego Perez
Pokemon Go Stardust
Screenshot: Niantic

Stardust in Pokemon Go is one of the most useful resources. It is used for powering up your Pokemon, unlocking second Charged Attacks, purifying Shadow Pokemon, and trading. It is something you’ll also want (and need) more of. Here is how to farm Stardust in Pokemon Go.

Stardust Farming in Pokemon Go

There are a few tips and tricks to know in order to farm Stardust and do it quickly. This guide will list every way that you can get Stardust and how to do it effectively. Let’s go!

Heliolisk-pokemon-go
Image: Niantic

Stardust Bonus Modifier

The first tip you will need to know before you head out collecting Stardust is to use a Star Piece. Star Pieces increase the amount of Stardust you earn by 50 percent for 30 minutes. So, when you are ready to start Stardust farming, be sure to use a Star Piece.

Star Pieces can be bought at any Pokemon Go Shop with PokeCoins. They can either be bought in bundles or individually. Look for special events that reward more Stardust and use your Star Pieces effectively to maximize your Stardust farming.

pokemon-go-star-piece-1063975
Image: Niantic

Catching Pokemon

One of the easiest and surefire ways to collect Stardust is by catching Pokemon. 100 Stardust will be rewarded for every base stage Pokemon caught, 300 for any stage two Pokemon, and 500 for Pokemon in their final form. Catching first-level Pokemon is the fastest way to get Stardust, as they are very common.

First Catch Bonus

Pokemon Go rewards players with 600 Stardust for their first Pokemon catch of the day. If you manage to get a streak going, on the seventh day, you’ll get 1,800 Stardust. If you’re consistent, by the end of seven days, you’ll have snagged 5,400 Stardust just off of this method.

Hatching Pokemon

The next way to quickly gain Stardust in Pokemon Go is to hatch Pokemon. Eggs can be given at PokeStops, by friends as gifts, or by defeating Leaders. Here are the different types with how much Stardust they award:

  • 2km Eggs – 400-800 Stardust
  • 5km Eggs – 600-1,600 Stardust
  • 7km Eggs – 800-1,600 Stardust
  • 10km Eggs – 1,600-3,200 Stardust
  • 12km Eggs – 3,200-6,400 Stardust
weather-types-pokemon-go
Image: Niantic

Weather Conditions

Pokemon Go tracks real-world weather conditions. Because of that, the in-game Pokemon will respond to the weather around you. Each type is paired with a specific weather condition. You’ll get 25 Stardust for level one, 75 for level two, and 125 for level three Pokemon. These are the types and the weather conditions:

  • Rainy – Electric, Water, Bug
  • Partly Cloudy – Normal, Rock
  • Cloudy – Fairy, Poison, Fighting
  • Sunny – Fire, Grass, Ground
  • Snow – Steel, Ice
  • Fog – Ghost, Dark
  • Windy – Psychic, Dragon, Flying

Special Pokemon

When caught, some Pokemon in Pokemon Go reward you with extra Stardust. You’ll want to keep an eye out for the following Pokemon:

  • Meowth – 500 Stardust
  • Persian – 700 Stardust
  • Alolan Meowth – 750 Stardust
  • Alolan Persian – 950 Stardust
  • Staryu – 750 Stardust
  • Starmie – 950 Stardust
  • Paras – 500 Stardust
  • Parasect – 700 Stardust
  • Shroomish – 500 Stardust
  • Breloom – 700 Stardust
  • Shellder – 1,000 Stardust
  • Cloyster – 1,200 Stardust
  • Chimecho – 1,000 Stardust
  • Audino – 2,100 Stardust
  • Sableye – 750 Stardust
  • Combee – 750 Stardust
  • Vespiquen – 950 Stardust
  • Trubbish – 750 Stardust
  • Gardbodor – 950 Stardust
  • Foongus – 500 Stardust
  • Amoongus – 700 Stardust
  • Delibird – 500 Stardust
Pokemon-Go-Gift
Image: Niantic

Open Gifts

Opening gifts is one of the easiest ways to get Stardust. Each gift gives 100, 200, or 300 Stardust when opened. You can hold 30 at a time, so our advice is to save your gifts, use your Star Piece when you have a pile of them, and open them all at once for double the Stardust.

Adventure Sync

Once your account reaches level five, you’ll unlock the Adventure Sync option, which will track where you go even when Pokemon Go is closed. Especially if you are always on the go, this is a great method that will reward you with 500 Stardust for 25km, 1,000 Stardust for 50km, and 16,000 Stardust for walking 100km per week.

Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders

Last but not least, a great way to farm Stardust is by battling Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders. The Grunts will give you 500 Stardust for your troubles and the Leaders will cough up 1,000. You will need to be level eight to fight Leaders. You can find Grunts and Leaders at black PokeStops or in Team Go Rocket hot air balloons.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

From his early days of blog-style music, movie, and game reviews to working as the Esports Writer at Coastline Community College, Noah Nelson now works fulltime as a Staff Writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion. He has been helping gamers everywhere with Destiny 2 god rolls, Warzone 2 DMZ missions, and collectibles in any indie game for over a year and a half. His Bachelor's Degree in English Rhetoric and Composition with a minor in Journalism from CSULB has shaped him to be a strong writer and editor. His fondest gaming memory is playing Sly Cooper 2 after begging his mom (for hours) to play it before his birthday and he still cries myself to sleep remembering the time he accidentally saved over his 99% completion save file in Kingdom Hearts 2.

More Stories by Noah Nelson

More on Attack of the Fanboy :