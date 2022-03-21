Pokemon GO Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour: Can Sudowoodo Be Shiny?

There is a lot happening in Pokemon GO this week, but something to remember is the Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour. Every week, Pokemon GO features a different Pokemon in a Spotlight Hour. Since March has five Tuesdays, and Spotlight Hours always happen on Tuesdays, there are five Spotlight Hours this month. Here is everything you need to know about Sudowoodo’s Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Go Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour Schedule

Can Sudowoodo Be Shiny?

Yes, Sudowoodo can be shiny in Pokemon GO. So, if you are a shiny hunter and don’t have a shiny Sudowoodo yet, now is your chance. While the shiny rate of Sudowoodo won’t increase during the Spotlight Hour, the sheer amount of Sudowoodo’s will, which means that you have a higher likelihood of catching a shiny Sudowoodo.

The shiny Sudowoodo is really unique. Instead of some of other Pokemon’s shiny versions, the Sudowoodo shiny version gives it a whole new makeover. In the normal version of Sudowoodo, its main body is brown like a tree and its hands have green orbs like leaves or unripe fruit. In the shiny version of Sudowoodo, its main body is green like a tree covered in moss and the green leaves or unripe fruit orbs are replaced with red, ripe fruit orbs.

Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Every Spotlight Hour has its own Spotlight Hour Bonus. The Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour Bonus active for the entire hour is 2x Catch XP. This bonus isn’t only active for Sudowoodo, it is active for all Pokemon caught during this time. Your XP in Pokemon GO determines the level of Pokemon you catch in the wild. If you are at a higher level, then you’re more likely to get more powerful Pokemon.

And that is everything you need to know about the Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. If you want to stay in the loop with everything happening in Pokemon GO, like how to catch Tapu Lele or Mega Charizard Y, be sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.