Pokémon GO Suicune Raid Guide – The Best Counters (February 2021)

The last of the Legendary Beasts is about to arrive in Pokémon GO. Raikou is wrapping up his time in five star raids and Suicune is about to begin spawning at gyms near you. This Legendary Pokémon has been in raids a few times before, but so much has changed in the game since the last time that it’s important to refresh your team of Suicune counters this time around. To help, here’s our Pokémon GO Suicune raid guide featuring the best counters in February 2021.

The Best Suicune Counters in February 2021

Our complete Suicune raid guide is further down below, where we answer all the pertinent questions about his raids and how to beat Suicune. Before that though you need to have a team of solid counters, so here’s a list of the very best. As a Water type Pokémon, Suicune is weak to Grass and Electric attackers, so you’ll be bringing a big team of these to the battle. But be sure to read below the chart to find out the rare exceptions and special cases that pop up, since so much has been added to Pokémon GO prior to February 2021.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Roserade Razor Leaf Grass Knot Luxray Spark Wild Charge

Two new things have been added since many players last faced off against Suicune: Mega and Shadow Pokémon. However, these are rare or time limited, so many players won’t have them available as counters. If you are willing to use some Mega Eneergy then Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant is your best bet. And if you do have some powered up Shadows with Frustration removed then all of the above with the same moveset are great options. Now let’s get on with the full Suicune raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Suicune Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Suicune raids in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

When do Suicune Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Suicune will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Thursday, February 4th at 10am in your local time zone. Players will then have just five days to catch some of the Water type Legendary. He’ll be gone on Tuesday, February 9th at 10am local time. However, there will be a special raid hour on Monday, February 8th at 6pm so watch for that if you need more.

How Many Players are Needed

Suicune isn’t the toughest Legendary raid in Pokémon GO, but still requires some coordination between multiple trainers to beat him. If you have three players that are high level, best friends, and with solid powered up counters then you can beat Suicune, but this is rare and very difficult. Instead we recommend having at least five players but you should have more if you’re uncertain about their capability or don’t have friendship or weather on your side.

What Weather Boosts Suicune and Counters

Suicune is boosted by Rainy weather raising his CP and making for a tougher fight, but this also boosts your Electric counters attacks as well so it can be a good idea to watch for this. Suicune is also a tough foe since he has so many attack types, with Windy boosting Psychic, Snow boosting Ice, and Fog adding power to his Dark attacks. If you’re going in with Grass counters then Sunny/Clear is your best bet.

What CP for 100% IVs for Suicune

Without weather boosts Suicune will be encoutnered at 1627 CP to 1704 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one. In Rainy weather that range shifts to 2033 CP to 2130 CP instead, making him level 25 upon catch.

Can Suicune be Shiny in February 2021, How to Catch

Yes, shiny Suicune is possible to catch in February 2021 in Pokémon GO. Your odds of catching one should be somewhere in the range of one in twenty, though Niantic likes to tweak this a lot without making any announcements. The more raids you win the better chances you have at a shiny Suicune, so try to get a few in while you can.

And that’s our Suicune raid guide for February 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.