Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Grunt Lineup Guide (May 2021)

Pokémon GO introduced the villainous Team GO Rocket into the game a couple years ago, with the structure of how they are handled mostly staying about the same in the time since. There are Team GO Rocket Grunts scattered around that you can battle, which are broken down by Pokémon type. From there, you can earn parts to get a Rocket Radar and then take on one of the three Team GO Rocket leaders. Sometimes this even allows you to take on the head boss Giovanni as well as part of special events. The Pokémon that these Grunts use rotate over time and the latest comes alongside the Luminous Legends event in May 2021. As a result, we have compiled a list of each of the Team GO Rocket Grunts and the Pokémon in their lineup for May 2021.

Team GO Rocket Grunt Lineup Guide (May 2021)

Check out my cute Pokémon! (Fairy) Snubbull* Snubbull, Granbull Granbull

Normal does not mean weak. Teddiursa* Porygon2, Raticate Snorlax, Porygon-Z

Don’t tangle with us! (Grass) Hoppip*, Tangela*, Oddish* Tangela, Gloom*, Skiploom* Vileplume, Victreebel, Shiftry

These waters are treacherous! (Water) – Female Grunt Spheal*, Horsea*, Poliwag* Marshtomp, Quagsire Politoed, Poliwrath

These waters are treacherous! (Water) – Male Grunt Magikarp* Magikarp Magikarp, Gyarados

Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get? (Fire) Vulpix*, Magmar*, Houndour* Ninetales*, Magmar, Houndoom* Ninetales, Charmeleon, Arcanine

Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) Electrike*, Electabuzz*, Mareep* Electabuzz, Flaafy Electabuzz Ampharos

Wherever there is light, there is also shadow. (Dark) Poocheya*, Murkrow* Mightyena*, Sableye* Cacturne, Shiftry

Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon! (Flying) Starly*, Zubat* Golbat, Staravia Crobot, Dragonite, Gyarados

Go, my super bug Pokémon! (Bug) Shuckle*, Anorith*, Skorupi* Pinsir, Venomoth, Scizor Scyther, Beedrill, Scizor

This buff physique isn’t just for show! (Fighting) Makuhita*, Machop* Machoke Hitmonchan, Hariyama, Hitmonlee

You’ll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) Diglett*, Swinub* Marowak, Vibrava Gliscor, Flygon

Let’s rock and roll! (Rock) Nosepass*, Aron* Lairon*, Pupitar*, Larvitar* Pupitar Tyranitar

You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks. (Ice) Spheal*, Snover Cloyster*, Swinub*, Sealeo* Lapras, Abomasnow, Cloyster

Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) Skorupi*, Nidoran ♂*/Nidoran ♀* Nidorina/Nidorino Nidorina, Weezing, Muk

Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) Slowpoke*, Wobbuffet*, Exeggcute* Kadabra, Drowzee Exeggutor, Kirlia, Hypno

Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke! (Ghost) Duskull*, Shuppet*, Misdreavus* Banette, Dusclops Dusknoir, Sableye, Banette

ROAR!…How’d that sound? (Dragon) Dratini* Dragonair, Flygon Gyarados, Dragonite

Don’t bother – I’ve already won! Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for winners! (No specific type) Snorlax* Poliwrath, Gardevoir, Snorlax Dragonite, Gyarados, Snorlax



*Can be caught

And that’s out guide on the Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokémon GO in May 2021 coinciding with the Luminous Legends Y event. There is no exact time for when these Pokémon will change out, so make sure to try and find these grunts now if you want a chance at any of these Shadow Pokémon.