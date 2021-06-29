Pokémon GO – The Best Element Cup Team (June and July 2021)

Pokémon GO’s Battle League has a pretty typical rotation of leagues that it goes through in each season, including the likes of Great, Ultra, and Master. Niantic also likes to throw some unique Cups into the mix over time too with things like the Kanto Cup and the Little Cup. Their latest of these has now arrived alongside Master League and Master League Classic and is known as the Element Cup.

The Best Element Cup Team (June and July 2021)

It has been a little while since we’ve gotten a special Cup to accompany the other Pokémon GO Battle Leagues. The Element Cup is the latest and is one that we’ve never seen before too. Compared to the rest of the leagues out there, especially the two Master Leagues going on right now, the Element Cup is very restriction, with a lot of limiters deciding who you can use.

To use a Pokémon in the Element Cup, they can only be Grass, Fire, or Water, which is no big surprise considering the name. On top of that, they have to be a Pokémon with the ability to evolve, but are required to be in their first stage of evolution. For example a Charmander would be allowed, while a Charmeleon would not. Finally, the max CP for the Element Cup is 500 CP, so that will limit plenty of Pokémon that you already have.

The Pokémon that you use across the Great League and such do change sometimes, but at least are pretty standard with some of the top Pokémon most of the time. The Element Cup is brand new though and that means knowing which Pokémon to use will be very important. That’s why we have separated the best Pokémon to use into three tiers, though remember it’s not always the best idea to just go with the top Pokémon. Finding Pokémon with the best resistances and leak weaknesses is going to be vital, so watch out for that.

Element Cup – Tier 1

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists against Weak to Ducklett Water and Flying Wing Attack Aerial Ace or Brave Bird Ground, Fire, Water, Steel, Fighting, Bug Electric, Rock Cottonee Grass and Fairy Charm Grass Knot or Seed Bomb Dragon, Grass, Ground, Water, Fighting, Electric, Dark Poison, Fire Flying, Steel, Ice Bulbasaur Grass and Poison Vine Whip Seed Bomb or Sludge Bomb Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic Vulpix Fire Quick Attack Weather Ball (Fire) or Body Slam Ice, Steel, Grass, Fire, Bug, Fairy Water, Rock, Ground

Element Cup – Tier 2

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists against Weak to Chikorita Grass Vine Whip Body Slam or Grass Knot Water, Grass, Ground, Electric Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison Chinchou Water and Electric Spark Thunderbolt or Bubble Beam Steel, Ice, Water, Flying, Fire Grass, Ground Oddish Grass and Poison Razor Leaf Seed Bomb or Sludge Bomb Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic Budew Grass and Poison Razor Leaf Grass Knot or Energy Ball Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic Growlithe Fire Ember Flamethrower or Body Slam Ice, Steel, Grass, Fire, Bug, Fairy Water, Rock, Ground Seel Water Ice Shard Icy Wind or Aqua Tail Water, Ice, Steel, Fire Grass, Eletric Lotad (XL) Water and Grass Razor Leaf Bubble Beam or Energy Ball Water, Ground, and Steel Flying, Bug, and Poison Exeggcute Grass and Psychic Confusion Seed Bomb or Ancient Power Water, Psychic, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Electric Bug, Fire, Dark, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison Wooper Water and Ground Mud Shot Mud Bomb or Body Slam Rock, Poison, Steel, Electric, Fire Grass

Element Cup – Tier 3

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists against Weak to Chespin Grass Vine Whip Seed Bomb or Body Slam Water, Grass, Ground, Electric Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison Sewaddle Bug and Grass Bug Bite Seed Bomb or Silver Wind Grass, Ground, Water, Fighting, Electric Fire, Flying, Ice, Bug, Rock, Poison Tepig Fire Ember Body Slam or Flame Charge Ice, Steel, Grass, Fire, Bug, Fairy Water, Rock, Ground Slowpoke Water and Psychic Confusion Psyshock or Psychic Water, Psychic, Ice, Fire, Fighting, Steel Dark, Ghost, Grass, Electric, Bug Turtwig Grass Razor Leaf Seed Bomb or Body Slam Water, Grass, Ground, Electric Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison Foongus Grass and Poison Feint Attack Grass Knot or Body Slam Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic Shroomish Grass Bullet Seed Seed Bomb or Grass Knot Water, Grass, Ground, Electric Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison

And that’s our list of the best Pokémon for the Pokémon GO Element Cup for June and July 2021.