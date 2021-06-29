Pokémon GO – The Best Element Cup Team (June and July 2021)

Pokémon GO’s Battle League has a pretty typical rotation of leagues that it goes through in each season, including the likes of Great, Ultra, and Master. Niantic also likes to throw some unique Cups into the mix over time too with things like the Kanto Cup and the Little Cup. Their latest of these has now arrived alongside Master League and Master League Classic and is known as the Element Cup.
The Best Element Cup Team (June and July 2021)
It has been a little while since we’ve gotten a special Cup to accompany the other Pokémon GO Battle Leagues. The Element Cup is the latest and is one that we’ve never seen before too. Compared to the rest of the leagues out there, especially the two Master Leagues going on right now, the Element Cup is very restriction, with a lot of limiters deciding who you can use.
To use a Pokémon in the Element Cup, they can only be Grass, Fire, or Water, which is no big surprise considering the name. On top of that, they have to be a Pokémon with the ability to evolve, but are required to be in their first stage of evolution. For example a Charmander would be allowed, while a Charmeleon would not. Finally, the max CP for the Element Cup is 500 CP, so that will limit plenty of Pokémon that you already have.
The Pokémon that you use across the Great League and such do change sometimes, but at least are pretty standard with some of the top Pokémon most of the time. The Element Cup is brand new though and that means knowing which Pokémon to use will be very important. That’s why we have separated the best Pokémon to use into three tiers, though remember it’s not always the best idea to just go with the top Pokémon. Finding Pokémon with the best resistances and leak weaknesses is going to be vital, so watch out for that.
Element Cup – Tier 1
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists against
|Weak to
|Ducklett
|Water and Flying
|Wing Attack
|Aerial Ace or Brave Bird
|Ground, Fire, Water, Steel, Fighting, Bug
|Electric, Rock
|Cottonee
|Grass and Fairy
|Charm
|Grass Knot or Seed Bomb
|Dragon, Grass, Ground, Water, Fighting, Electric, Dark
|Poison, Fire Flying, Steel, Ice
|Bulbasaur
|Grass and Poison
|Vine Whip
|Seed Bomb or Sludge Bomb
|Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric
|Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic
|Vulpix
|Fire
|Quick Attack
|Weather Ball (Fire) or Body Slam
|Ice, Steel, Grass, Fire, Bug, Fairy
|Water, Rock, Ground
Element Cup – Tier 2
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists against
|Weak to
|Chikorita
|Grass
|Vine Whip
|Body Slam or Grass Knot
|Water, Grass, Ground, Electric
|Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison
|Chinchou
|Water and Electric
|Spark
|Thunderbolt or Bubble Beam
|Steel, Ice, Water, Flying, Fire
|Grass, Ground
|Oddish
|Grass and Poison
|Razor Leaf
|Seed Bomb or Sludge Bomb
|Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric
|Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic
|Budew
|Grass and Poison
|Razor Leaf
|Grass Knot or Energy Ball
|Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric
|Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic
|Growlithe
|Fire
|Ember
|Flamethrower or Body Slam
|Ice, Steel, Grass, Fire, Bug, Fairy
|Water, Rock, Ground
|Seel
|Water
|Ice Shard
|Icy Wind or Aqua Tail
|Water, Ice, Steel, Fire
|Grass, Eletric
|Lotad (XL)
|Water and Grass
|Razor Leaf
|Bubble Beam or Energy Ball
|Water, Ground, and Steel
|Flying, Bug, and Poison
|Exeggcute
|Grass and Psychic
|Confusion
|Seed Bomb or Ancient Power
|Water, Psychic, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Electric
|Bug, Fire, Dark, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison
|Wooper
|Water and Ground
|Mud Shot
|Mud Bomb or Body Slam
|Rock, Poison, Steel, Electric, Fire
|Grass
Element Cup – Tier 3
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists against
|Weak to
|Chespin
|Grass
|Vine Whip
|Seed Bomb or Body Slam
|Water, Grass, Ground, Electric
|Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison
|Sewaddle
|Bug and Grass
|Bug Bite
|Seed Bomb or Silver Wind
|Grass, Ground, Water, Fighting, Electric
|Fire, Flying, Ice, Bug, Rock, Poison
|Tepig
|Fire
|Ember
|Body Slam or Flame Charge
|Ice, Steel, Grass, Fire, Bug, Fairy
|Water, Rock, Ground
|Slowpoke
|Water and Psychic
|Confusion
|Psyshock or Psychic
|Water, Psychic, Ice, Fire, Fighting, Steel
|Dark, Ghost, Grass, Electric, Bug
|Turtwig
|Grass
|Razor Leaf
|Seed Bomb or Body Slam
|Water, Grass, Ground, Electric
|Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison
|Foongus
|Grass and Poison
|Feint Attack
|Grass Knot or Body Slam
|Grass, Water, Fairy, Fighting, Electric
|Fire, Ice, Flying, Psychic
|Shroomish
|Grass
|Bullet Seed
|Seed Bomb or Grass Knot
|Water, Grass, Ground, Electric
|Fire, Flying, Bug, Ice, Poison
And that’s our list of the best Pokémon for the Pokémon GO Element Cup for June and July 2021.