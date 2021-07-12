Game Guides

Pokémon GO – The Best Great League and Great League Remix Team (July 2021)

The best Pokémon for your Great League teams

July 12th, 2021 by Kyle Hanson

GO Battle League Season 8 has wrapped up the first half which means it’s time once again for the Great League and Great League Remix in Pokémon GO. Players will need to form their best team under 1500 CP, which offers up a lot of interesting choices and counters in the meta. Tier lists from previous months have value, but things change so much in the world of Pokémon GO that it’s important to always stay current. So here’s our choices for the best Great League and Great League Remix team in Pokémon GO for July 2021.

The Best Great League Team in Pokémon GO – July 2021

To form the very best Great League team in Pokémon GO all you need to do is find a set of three from the list below that work well together. You can use the Resists Against and Weak to fields to find complementary Pokémon for your Great League team. What usually works best is to pick one or two of your favorites and then find a Pokémon that covers for their weakness or offers a unique strength. All of those listed below are great contenders in Great League so you can’t go wrong unless someone finds and exploits a clear weakness.

Some of the very best Pokémon in the Great League will require you to use Candy XL to power them up closer to the 1500 CP cap. We note those with (XL) meaning they likely won’t be good on your team unless you power them up with them.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists against Weak to
Medicham (XL) Fighting and Psychic Counter Dynamic Punch Rock, Fighting Fairy, Flying, Ghost
Galarian Stunfisk Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water
Azumarill Water and Fairy Bubble Ice Beam or Play Rough Dargon, Water, Ice, Fire, Fighting, Dark, Bug Electric, Grass, Poison
Bastiodon Rock and Steel Smack Down Stone Edge Poison, Normal, Flying, Rock, Psychic, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Ground, Water
Jellicent Water and Ghost Hex or Bubble Shadow Ball Normal, Fighting, Water, Steel, Poison, Ice, Fire, Bug Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass
Altaria Dragon and Flying Dragon Breath Sky Attack Ground, Grass, Water, Fire, Fighting, Bug Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock
Cresselia Psychic Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Future Sight, or Moonblast Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost
Sableye (XL) Dark and Ghost Shadow Claw Foul Play Psychic, Normal, Poison, Fighting Fairy
Registeel Steel Lock On Flash Cannon or Focus Blast Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground
Swampert Water and Ground Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass
Scrafty Dark and Fighting Counter Foul Play Dark, Rock, Psychic, Ghost Fairy, Fighting, Flying
Deoxys (Defense) Psychic Counter Psycho Boost or Rock Slide Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost

The Best IVs for Great League

So that’s all the best Pokémon for your Great League team, but what should their IVs be? Each case is a little different, but the general rule is to look for low attack with high defense and HP. Attack factors more into the CP value, so with it low you can power up the Pokémon to higher levels, thus giving them better stats overall. And your goal with any of them is to get as close to 1500 CP as possible.

The Best Great League Remix Team in Pokémon GO – July 2021

So that’s all you need to know about forming the best Great League team, but what about Great League Remix? This limits your choices, eliminating the most used Pokémon from previous seasons. Let’s start by explaining which are excluded.

Which Pokémon are Banned from Great League Remix

  • Venusaur
  • Alolan Ninetales
  • Alolan Marowak
  • Meganium
  • Azumarill
  • Politoed
  • Umbreon
  • Skarmory
  • Swampert
  • Pelipper
  • Vigoroth
  • Medicham
  • Altaria
  • Defense Forme Deoxys
  • Bastiodon
  • Toxicroak
  • Scrafty
  • Galvantula
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Talonflame

So with those out of the running, here’s an updated list of the best Pokémon for your Great League Remix team. It’s more than just taking these out of contention, since their removal also alters the meta among players.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists Against Weak to
Diggersby (XL) Normal Mud Shot Fire Punch and Earthquake Ghost, Electric, Rock, Poison Fighting, Grass, Ice, Water
Registeel Steel Lock On Flash Cannon or Focus Blast Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground
Mandibuzz (XL) Dark and Flying Snarl Foul Play Psychic, Ground, Grass, Ghost, Drak Electric, Fairy, Ice, Rock
Lickitung (XL) Normal Lick Power Whip Ghost Fighting
Cresselia Psychic Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Future Sight, or Moonblast Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost
Regirock Rock Lock On Stone Edge Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water
Nidoqueen Poison and Ground Poison Jab Sludge Wave and Earthquake Poison, Electric, Rock, Fighting, Fairy, Bug Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water
Wobbuffet (XL) Psychic Counter Return or Mirror Coat Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost
Chansey (XL) Normal Pound Psychic and Hyper Beam Ghost Fighting
Whiscash Water and Ground Mud Shot Mud Bomb and Blizzard Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass

And that’s how to make the best Great League and Great League Remix team in Pokémon GO for July 2021.

