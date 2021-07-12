Pokémon GO – The Best Great League and Great League Remix Team (July 2021)

GO Battle League Season 8 has wrapped up the first half which means it’s time once again for the Great League and Great League Remix in Pokémon GO. Players will need to form their best team under 1500 CP, which offers up a lot of interesting choices and counters in the meta. Tier lists from previous months have value, but things change so much in the world of Pokémon GO that it’s important to always stay current. So here’s our choices for the best Great League and Great League Remix team in Pokémon GO for July 2021.
The Best Great League Team in Pokémon GO – July 2021
To form the very best Great League team in Pokémon GO all you need to do is find a set of three from the list below that work well together. You can use the Resists Against and Weak to fields to find complementary Pokémon for your Great League team. What usually works best is to pick one or two of your favorites and then find a Pokémon that covers for their weakness or offers a unique strength. All of those listed below are great contenders in Great League so you can’t go wrong unless someone finds and exploits a clear weakness.
Some of the very best Pokémon in the Great League will require you to use Candy XL to power them up closer to the 1500 CP cap. We note those with (XL) meaning they likely won’t be good on your team unless you power them up with them.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists against
|Weak to
|Medicham (XL)
|Fighting and Psychic
|Counter
|Dynamic Punch
|Rock, Fighting
|Fairy, Flying, Ghost
|Galarian Stunfisk
|Ground and Steel
|Mud Shot
|Rock Slide or Earthquake
|Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water
|Azumarill
|Water and Fairy
|Bubble
|Ice Beam or Play Rough
|Dargon, Water, Ice, Fire, Fighting, Dark, Bug
|Electric, Grass, Poison
|Bastiodon
|Rock and Steel
|Smack Down
|Stone Edge
|Poison, Normal, Flying, Rock, Psychic, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Ground, Water
|Jellicent
|Water and Ghost
|Hex or Bubble
|Shadow Ball
|Normal, Fighting, Water, Steel, Poison, Ice, Fire, Bug
|Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass
|Altaria
|Dragon and Flying
|Dragon Breath
|Sky Attack
|Ground, Grass, Water, Fire, Fighting, Bug
|Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock
|Cresselia
|Psychic
|Psycho Cut
|Grass Knot, Future Sight, or Moonblast
|Psychic, Fighting
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
|Sableye (XL)
|Dark and Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Foul Play
|Psychic, Normal, Poison, Fighting
|Fairy
|Registeel
|Steel
|Lock On
|Flash Cannon or Focus Blast
|Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Fire, Ground
|Swampert
|Water and Ground
|Mud Shot
|Hydro Cannon
|Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric
|Grass
|Scrafty
|Dark and Fighting
|Counter
|Foul Play
|Dark, Rock, Psychic, Ghost
|Fairy, Fighting, Flying
|Deoxys (Defense)
|Psychic
|Counter
|Psycho Boost or Rock Slide
|Psychic, Fighting
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
The Best IVs for Great League
So that’s all the best Pokémon for your Great League team, but what should their IVs be? Each case is a little different, but the general rule is to look for low attack with high defense and HP. Attack factors more into the CP value, so with it low you can power up the Pokémon to higher levels, thus giving them better stats overall. And your goal with any of them is to get as close to 1500 CP as possible.
The Best Great League Remix Team in Pokémon GO – July 2021
So that’s all you need to know about forming the best Great League team, but what about Great League Remix? This limits your choices, eliminating the most used Pokémon from previous seasons. Let’s start by explaining which are excluded.
Which Pokémon are Banned from Great League Remix
- Venusaur
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Marowak
- Meganium
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Umbreon
- Skarmory
- Swampert
- Pelipper
- Vigoroth
- Medicham
- Altaria
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Bastiodon
- Toxicroak
- Scrafty
- Galvantula
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Talonflame
So with those out of the running, here’s an updated list of the best Pokémon for your Great League Remix team. It’s more than just taking these out of contention, since their removal also alters the meta among players.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists Against
|Weak to
|Diggersby (XL)
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Fire Punch and Earthquake
|Ghost, Electric, Rock, Poison
|Fighting, Grass, Ice, Water
|Registeel
|Steel
|Lock On
|Flash Cannon or Focus Blast
|Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Fire, Ground
|Mandibuzz (XL)
|Dark and Flying
|Snarl
|Foul Play
|Psychic, Ground, Grass, Ghost, Drak
|Electric, Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Lickitung (XL)
|Normal
|Lick
|Power Whip
|Ghost
|Fighting
|Cresselia
|Psychic
|Psycho Cut
|Grass Knot, Future Sight, or Moonblast
|Psychic, Fighting
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
|Regirock
|Rock
|Lock On
|Stone Edge
|Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water
|Nidoqueen
|Poison and Ground
|Poison Jab
|Sludge Wave and Earthquake
|Poison, Electric, Rock, Fighting, Fairy, Bug
|Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water
|Wobbuffet (XL)
|Psychic
|Counter
|Return or Mirror Coat
|Psychic, Fighting
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
|Chansey (XL)
|Normal
|Pound
|Psychic and Hyper Beam
|Ghost
|Fighting
|Whiscash
|Water and Ground
|Mud Shot
|Mud Bomb and Blizzard
|Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric
|Grass
And that’s how to make the best Great League and Great League Remix team in Pokémon GO for July 2021.