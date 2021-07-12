Pokémon GO – The Best Great League and Great League Remix Team (July 2021)

GO Battle League Season 8 has wrapped up the first half which means it’s time once again for the Great League and Great League Remix in Pokémon GO. Players will need to form their best team under 1500 CP, which offers up a lot of interesting choices and counters in the meta. Tier lists from previous months have value, but things change so much in the world of Pokémon GO that it’s important to always stay current. So here’s our choices for the best Great League and Great League Remix team in Pokémon GO for July 2021.

The Best Great League Team in Pokémon GO – July 2021

To form the very best Great League team in Pokémon GO all you need to do is find a set of three from the list below that work well together. You can use the Resists Against and Weak to fields to find complementary Pokémon for your Great League team. What usually works best is to pick one or two of your favorites and then find a Pokémon that covers for their weakness or offers a unique strength. All of those listed below are great contenders in Great League so you can’t go wrong unless someone finds and exploits a clear weakness.

Some of the very best Pokémon in the Great League will require you to use Candy XL to power them up closer to the 1500 CP cap. We note those with (XL) meaning they likely won’t be good on your team unless you power them up with them.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists against Weak to Medicham (XL) Fighting and Psychic Counter Dynamic Punch Rock, Fighting Fairy, Flying, Ghost Galarian Stunfisk Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Azumarill Water and Fairy Bubble Ice Beam or Play Rough Dargon, Water, Ice, Fire, Fighting, Dark, Bug Electric, Grass, Poison Bastiodon Rock and Steel Smack Down Stone Edge Poison, Normal, Flying, Rock, Psychic, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Ground, Water Jellicent Water and Ghost Hex or Bubble Shadow Ball Normal, Fighting, Water, Steel, Poison, Ice, Fire, Bug Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass Altaria Dragon and Flying Dragon Breath Sky Attack Ground, Grass, Water, Fire, Fighting, Bug Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock Cresselia Psychic Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Future Sight, or Moonblast Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Sableye (XL) Dark and Ghost Shadow Claw Foul Play Psychic, Normal, Poison, Fighting Fairy Registeel Steel Lock On Flash Cannon or Focus Blast Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground Swampert Water and Ground Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass Scrafty Dark and Fighting Counter Foul Play Dark, Rock, Psychic, Ghost Fairy, Fighting, Flying Deoxys (Defense) Psychic Counter Psycho Boost or Rock Slide Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost

The Best IVs for Great League

So that’s all the best Pokémon for your Great League team, but what should their IVs be? Each case is a little different, but the general rule is to look for low attack with high defense and HP. Attack factors more into the CP value, so with it low you can power up the Pokémon to higher levels, thus giving them better stats overall. And your goal with any of them is to get as close to 1500 CP as possible.

The Best Great League Remix Team in Pokémon GO – July 2021

So that’s all you need to know about forming the best Great League team, but what about Great League Remix? This limits your choices, eliminating the most used Pokémon from previous seasons. Let’s start by explaining which are excluded.

Which Pokémon are Banned from Great League Remix

Venusaur

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Marowak

Meganium

Azumarill

Politoed

Umbreon

Skarmory

Swampert

Pelipper

Vigoroth

Medicham

Altaria

Defense Forme Deoxys

Bastiodon

Toxicroak

Scrafty

Galvantula

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

So with those out of the running, here’s an updated list of the best Pokémon for your Great League Remix team. It’s more than just taking these out of contention, since their removal also alters the meta among players.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists Against Weak to Diggersby (XL) Normal Mud Shot Fire Punch and Earthquake Ghost, Electric, Rock, Poison Fighting, Grass, Ice, Water Registeel Steel Lock On Flash Cannon or Focus Blast Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground Mandibuzz (XL) Dark and Flying Snarl Foul Play Psychic, Ground, Grass, Ghost, Drak Electric, Fairy, Ice, Rock Lickitung (XL) Normal Lick Power Whip Ghost Fighting Cresselia Psychic Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Future Sight, or Moonblast Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Regirock Rock Lock On Stone Edge Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water Nidoqueen Poison and Ground Poison Jab Sludge Wave and Earthquake Poison, Electric, Rock, Fighting, Fairy, Bug Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water Wobbuffet (XL) Psychic Counter Return or Mirror Coat Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Chansey (XL) Normal Pound Psychic and Hyper Beam Ghost Fighting Whiscash Water and Ground Mud Shot Mud Bomb and Blizzard Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass

And that’s how to make the best Great League and Great League Remix team in Pokémon GO for July 2021.