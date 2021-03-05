Pokémon GO ‘The Bravest Bird’ Tasks and Rewards (Fletchling CD Special Research)

The month may have just started but it’s already time for Fletchling Community Day in Pokémon GO. The six hour long event has a lot of stuff going on, but once again the focus for many players will be the paid, ticketed Special Research quest. To help you complete it and give you all the info if you’re thinking of buying the ticket, here’s The Bravest Bird tasks and Rewards for the Special Research on Pokémon GO Fletchling Community Day.
The Bravest Bird Special Research Tasks and Rewards
Below are all of the tasks and rewards for The Bravest Bird Special Research quest on Fletchling Community Day. This is not a timed quest, so as long as you activate it during the event you can complete it any time after. However, since many objectives task you with catching Fletchling, you will want to finish it during Community Day to avoid getting stuf later on.
Stage 1 of 4
- Power up Pokémon 10 Times – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Fletchling – Fletchling encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Fletchling Candy
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, a Fletchling encounter, 10 Pinap Berries
Stage 2 of 4
- Catch 15 Fletchling – 20 Fletchling Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – a Fletchinder encounter
- Evolve 3 Fletchling – 10 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and a Fletchinder encouter
Stage 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 20 Fletchling Candy
- Evolve 1 Fletchinder – 5 Golden Razz Berry
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – 5 Great Balls
Rewards: 2,000 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 10 Ultra Balls
Stage 4 of 4
- Claim Reward – 3,000 XP
- Claim Reward – a Talonflame encounter
- Claim Reward – 5 Silver Pinap Berry
Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Talonflame encounter, and 2 Rare Candy
And that’s The Bravest Bird tasks and Rewards; the Pokémon GO Fletchling Community Day Special Research.