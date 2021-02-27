After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Team GO Rocket research is back for March 2021 in the form of the “The Higher They Fly” Special Research quest. All players will receive this set of objectives on February 28th, marking the beginning of another adventure to defeat Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni. With six stages to complete, it will be a tough journey, requiring you to defeat many grunts and leaders along the way. But we’re here to help and have listed the Pokémon GO ‘The Higher They Fly’ Special Research tasks and rewards below.

‘The Higher They Fly’ Special Research Guide

Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the new Team GO Rocket Special Research quest titled “The Higher They Fly”. This has just released in some parts of the world on February 28th and will be rolling out to more as the time zones catch up. Check your game to see when you get it. We’ll be updating this as more tasks and rewards become available for players, so check back often until it is complete. We’ll also have guides to help defeat the Team GO Rocket leaders and their boss, Giovanni. So watch for those if you need help.

Stage 1 of 6

Win a raid – 15 Poké Ball

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 3 Hyper Potion

Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon – 3 Revive

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berry, 10 Nanab Berry, and 10 Razz Berry

Stage 2 of 6

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 1 Sun Stone

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 15 Great Ball

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon – Doduo Encounter

Rewards: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Stage 3 of 6

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy – 30 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, a Pokémon Encounter

Stage 4 of 6

TBD

Rewards: TBD

Stage 5 of 6

TBD

Rewards: TBD

Stage 6 of 6

TBD

Rewards: TBD

And that’s our Pokémon GO ‘The Higher They Fly’ Special Research guide giving you all the tasks and rewards for the new Team GO Rocket quest. Some steps will take some time, so watch for updates as we have them. And be sure to check out our other how to guides for help beating any of the leaders or Giovanni himself, once they are available.