Pokémon GO Tornadus (Incarnate) Raid Guide – The Best Counters for March 2021

The second of the three Forces of Nature Legendary characters is coming back to raids soon in Pokémon GO. This time it’s Incarnate Forme Tornadus, the original form of the Flying type Pokémon. While it’s appeared in raids before, a lot has changed in the game. So here’s our Pokémon GO Tornadus (Incarnate) raid guide giving you the best counters in March 2021.

The Best Incarnate Forme Tornadus Counters in March 2021

Our complete Tornadus (Incarnate) raid guide is down below. There we will attempt to answer all the most pertinent and frequently asked questions from players. But the most important thing when going into a Legendary raid battle is to have a solid team of the best counters against the Pokémon. So here’s our picks for the best Incarnate Forme Tornadus counters in Pokémon GO for March 2021. (Note: see below for Mega and Shadow Pokémon)

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

These are just the standard counters though. If you want to Mega evolve or have Shadow Pokémon with the right moveset then there are more options. Shadow Raikou, Zapdos, Magnezone, and Electivire with the above moves are ideal. Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge are also good counter choices.

For your Mega Pokémon you could go with Mega Ampharos, but they aren’t that much better than the above choices so save your energy if you want to. Now let’s get on with the full Incarnate Forme Tornadus raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Guide

These are some frequently asked questions and important tips about Incarnate Forme Tornadus raids in Pokémon GO for March 2021.

When do Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raids Begin and End

Incarnate Forme Tornadus will start appearing in Legendary raids in Pokémon GO on Saturday, March 6th at 8am in your local time zone. He will be available for five days, leaving on Thursday, March 11th at 8am to make way for Thundurus.

How Many Players are Needed

With everything on their side two players can defeat Tornadus (Incarnate) all by themselves. This includes a solid team of the counters above, all powered up to level 40 or close to it. They need to be best friends and might even want the weather to be just right (see below). However, most players won’t have all of that going for them so we recommend going in with a party of four or more trainers when facing off against Incarnate Forme Tornadus.

What Weather Boosts Incarnate Forme Tornadus and Counters

Here’s how weather will impact your fight with Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Pokémon GO.

Wind – Boosts Tornadus (Incarnate) and his Flying attacks

Sunny/Clear – Boosts Tornadus’ Grass attacks

Partly Cloudy – Boosts Tornadus’ Normal attacks, but also your Rock counters

Rain – Boosts Electric counters

Snow – Boosts Ice counters

With Windy weather you’ll face a stronger Tornadus, so see below for details.

What CP for 100% IVs for Incarnate Forme Tornadus

Below are the CP ranges for Incarnate Forme Tornadus in March 2021.

No weather boost: 1828 to 1911 CP

Windy weather: 2285 to 2389 CP

So if you see those higher numbers, be sure to use a Golden Razz Berry and do all you can to catch it, since it’ll have 100% perfect IVs. And if it’s shiny, all the better.

Can Incarnate Forme Tornadus be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Incarnate Forme Tornadus

Yes, shiny Tornadus (Incarnate) is available in Pokémon GO for March 2021. The shiny odds are the usual one in twenty that players have seen before, though this can always change and is measured by player feedback so is not exact. If you want a shiny Tornadus you should do as many raids as you can while they are available.

And that’s our Incarnate Forme Tornadus raid guide for March 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.