The moment is finally here, the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event has begun. There’s a ridiculous amount of bonuses, events, and Special Research to take part in across the whole day and week that follows, but one thing will stick with you for long after the event concludes. The new Masterwork Research quest which rewards the ultimate prize: shiny Mew. To get this you will need to accomplish many extremely challenging tasks. To help here’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto All-In-One #151 Masterwork Research guide, giving you all the tasks and rewards.

All-In-One #151 Masterwork Research Tasks and Rewards

This new Masterwork Research has no expiration, so while many of the tasks will be made easier by working on it during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event you will have all the time you need after it is over as well. And you likely will need it because many of the tasks will require a lot of effort, especially if you haven’t already accomplished them or aren’t a heavy player. So, check out the tasks and rewards below but be ready for the long haul when it comes to completing the All-In-One #151 Masterwork Research quest.

Note: This quest will take a long time for even the most hardcore Pokémon GO players to complete. This means we don’t yet have all the tasks and will be filling them in as we and others finish the stages. Check back for updates as we have them.

Stage 1 of 4

Get a Platinum Kanto Medal – 51 Ultra Ball

Send 151 Gifts to Friends – 1 Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws – 1,510 Stardust

Rewards: 5,100 XP, a Premium Battle Pass, and 1,510 Stardust

Stage 2 of 4

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 3 of 4

TBD

Rewards:

Stage 4 of 4

TBD

Rewards:

And that’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto All-In-One #151 Masterwork Research guide, giving you all the tasks and rewards. As we said, this will be a difficult challenge, but with all the time available you should complete it and eventually get your shiny Mew.